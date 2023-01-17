Morelia, Michoacán.- Julión Álvarez’s concert will not be on the field of the Venustiano Carranza stadium, in Morelia assured the head of the State Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (Cecufid), Raul Moron Vidal.

He assured that the commitment of Cecufide is with the athletes from Michoacánas well as with the general public that frequently uses the ‘Camilo Velázquez’ court at the Venustiano Carranza Stadium,

The concert announced for the February 18 will not be held in that space as it was disclosed on social networks, he assured.

He insisted that the His administration’s priority is the sports communitywhich has “the doors of the dependency open”, and said, decisions will always be made for the benefit of Michoacan athletes of all ages.

In addition, he said that the track and the court of the Venustiano Carranza Stadium they are ready for use.

“There was a misunderstanding in the information; A request to the Commission for the rental of that space on a certain date arrived on Wednesday or Thursday and we realized that the next day they released the advertising of the event with the sale of tickets.

“We commented that there is no contract to perform the show. It took us a lot to rehabilitate the track to have it in the right conditions”

Morón Vidal also commented that Don’t know where it’s going to take place said spectacle and what will happen to the tickets that have already been purchased, but what he is convinced of is that the sports spaces are not being lent again for this type of event.

The foregoing due to the repairs that were made to the facilities of the Venustiano Carranza Stadium by the damage caused during the massive concert The Bukis on November 5.

