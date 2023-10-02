To the rhythm of his northern band, Julian Alvarez is premiering with “Looking for luck”he first single from his new musical production, which reaches the heart and causes great nostalgia, by relating a situation that many people experience every day. each stanza reflects the constant struggle of those who have the desire to get ahead with their work and effort.although to do so they have to make great sacrifices, such as leaving the place where they were born and being far from their families.

“To all of you, thank you very much for the love and support of our music, this is the most recent thing called ‘Looking for Luck’, which we hope you all like. We decided to record it because it is a song that many believe in.” is left, we feel identified, not necessarily leaving the country,” he said. Julian Alvarez on their social networks.

Julión Álvarez, one of the great exponents of the Mexican Regional, He remembered when he had to leave his homeland in the town of La Concordia, state of Chiapas, Mexico, to go to Mazatlán, Sinaloa, in search of forging his own path in music., “and so we are looking for luck, looking for work, looking for the way in which we are all better, we hope you like it, you enjoy it, it is called ‘Looking for luck’.” This song is now available on all digital platforms and on radio stations in Mexico, the United States and Central America.

Besides, Julión Álvarez and his Norteño Bandawas announced as one of the nominees for the Latin Grammy 2023in the category of “Best Band Album”thanks to his album “From today onwards, may you fare well”, from which the singles “Que te voy bien”, “Here something changed”, among others, were released.

Currently and after the news of having announced that he is preparing his return to the stage in the United States, Julian Alvarez continues in Mexico with his “My story, our songs” tour, performing his greatest hits.

