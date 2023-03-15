Many would think that Julion Alvarez39 years old, is a celebrity who has staff at his service 24 hours a day, but now he has shown that he does not and that he prefers to do things on his own, because a video circulates on social networks where he is seen washing his own water tank.

And it is that Julión Álvarez apparently did not want to wait any longer, which is why he himself went into the water tank in his home to clean it completely, with this it is more than clear that humility is abundant in the Mexican singer, who does a few weeks was shown using the public transport of an airport.

It may interest you:

“That’s why I love Julión Álvarez for being so simple with people”, “The net Julión is seen to be very simple, learn those morrillos like the featherweight Natanael and those who only go in passing”, “My spoiled Chiapeneco. I admire Julión”, “That is an artist who has his feet firmly on the ground”, write the networks.

So far, the video continues to be played with great success and praise continues to rain on the artist, who took a break a few years ago due to legal problems, but now that he has returned with everything, he comes with several surprises, including a new reality show.

It may interest you:

It is worth mentioning that the reality show that will premiere on Televisa has already started recording and will be called Mi Famoso y Yo, where it will share credits with Belinda, who will be a judge along with the talented group.