Julión Álvarez, Alfredo Olivas, Band MS and other artists will perform at the palenque of the Tepabril Fairannounced the event on their social networks today, Tuesday, February 26.
The billboard of the palenque of the Tepabril Fair are:
Julión Álvarez – April 19
Luis R and Registered Trademark April 20
Eden Muñoz April 26
Surprise artist April 27
Surprise artist April 28
MS Band April 29
Chuy Lizárraga May 3
Alfredo Olivas May 4
Ticket prices have not yet been revealed.but they can be purchased at the Municipal Presidency, Don K restaurant, Botas los Potrillos Tlaquepaque through Internetsoon.
On social networks the Tepabril Fair announced that in the coming days there will be the official presentation of the queen of the event.
