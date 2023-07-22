Julio Villanueva Chang does not usually give interviews because he considers that most of the time they turn out to be a misunderstanding, and part of this misunderstanding is produced by the interviewee himself, who almost always ends up saying what he did not mean, a detail that is always discovered the next day. With this metaphysical reflection we begin an interview that, to say the least, is peculiar. Chang sits at a long wooden table, decorated in the center with petunias, and opens his silver computer. The interviewer settles a meter away from him, opens his and sends him the questions, one by one, through the Facebook chat. The interviewee responds at his own pace, without rushing. Chang ―Peruvian, 55 years old, Capricorn, writer, editor, single, mystic, soccer fan― directed for 11 years Etiqueta Negra, a magazine of reports and essays considered today a cult object ―it is difficult to obtain―. Chang usually wears black, like a classical musician, and today is no exception. Seen up close, he is tall and the truth is that he has enviable hair. He has reposted Butterflies and Bats (Tusquets, 2022), a book of chronicles that he wrote in his youth, during a stage that he calls his Pleistocene. Ryszard Kapuscinski said of his magazine: “Etiqueta Negra has a very high artistic level and I admire the effort you put into editing it.” When he finishes answering the questions, he will say resignedly: “I would like to amend everything, but there is no more time.”

Ask. He doesn’t like interviews and the first question I sent him for this interview he returned to me rephrased. Aren’t you a bit picky?

Answer. An interview is frequently the production of a misunderstanding. It is no coincidence that the phrase “we need to talk” anticipates a storm. Our nature is to talk too much. And most of the time we say what we don’t mean. My intention to say does not correspond to what I get to say. Often an interview is two people impoverishing an experience. But, since life is contradiction and irony, and, happily, also silliness, laughter and lightness, I also like to read interviews and from time to time do them.

Q. You were a reporter for El Comercio. One day he discovered Werner Herzog in the newspaper archive, without anyone knowing he was there, and that was the beginning of one of the best-known profiles of him.

R. It was like walking into a movie theater with a movie already started and finding Herzog there, like a silent movie extra, filming Julianne Koepcke, the only survivor of a plane crash, while she flipped through old newspapers of her rescue as if she had found out she was alive. One of those amazing situations that the chronicler’s job grants us, an intruder who arrives late to events with the illusion that in a little while longer he will be able to understand them.

Q. He traveled halfway around the world to propose that Jon Lee Anderson, Susan Orlean, Alma Guillermoprieto, Martín Caparros, Joaquín Sabina, Larissa MacFarquhar write for you. How did you convince them to write for an unknown magazine?

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Julio Villanueva Chang. musuk nolte

R. There is no school that teaches us to give thanks properly. Perhaps this is another chance: Etiqueta Negra was a phenomenon of generosity. It would be nice to spend a trip around the world just to say thank you, but of course we would have to start at home. It was an excess of fortune that we will not finish thanking. That had to be returned with a mystique of work, an adventure of trial and error, a celebration of conversation, and we are still indebted.

Q. François Fogel called him a publishing monk. What is the most time he has invested in editing a report?

R. There are reports that require learning to wait. Wait for someone to decide to speak. Wait for the unlikely to happen. Watch out randomly. Our time is not the calendar, but rather the time we intensely dedicate to digging into the details of a story. For two months, Leonardo Faccio, who wrote a great profile on Messi, called every day a phone number that he dialed three times a day. Two months later, a woman answered him: she believed that she was Messi’s mother, but the soccer player’s sister had answered. Mom would never have answered him. It was by chance that her daughter’s mobile had broken down and that she had lent him hers. There was a reporter attentive to that chance, a euphemism to name persistence. That persistence had the name Leonardo Faccio. He belongs to a rare community of male and female reporters who believe in the intensity of expecting the improbable. In the patience of digging to open other doors.

Q. How do you narrate a person?

R. Narrating is easier than knowing. Storytelling is overrated. It is insufficient to convey an experience. When I ask how a person is narrated, it is because I want to discuss the necessity of the essay to explain an event. What fascinates me most about certain stories of corruption are not so much the facts, which of course have to be reconstructed, but rather the esoteric nature of ambition and power, which cannot be reduced to the interpretation of the facts or statements made in a series of meetings with people. More than the narrative instinct, I feel like talking about the difficulty of explaining and transmitting an experience. For example, few have attempted an explanation of how motorcycles have altered our life in the city, from food and the sense of time, to assassination and robbery. There is a precedent for exemplary reporting: Hunter Thompson in Hell’s Angels.

Q. You give workshops. Can you learn to write?

R. Reading and writing is learning to be alone. But it is also a silent conversation in which reading is more decisive than writing. There is some instinct, grace, and gift in writing, but at the same time it is a trade that oscillates between self-absorbed rewriting and reserved work with an editor. Editing is a rare verb in the Spanish-American tradition, in which signing an editorial contract consists more of selling a story than discussing it. Attending a writing workshop is a brief adventure about the look, the matter and the trade. After having attended some workshops, it is likely that we can learn to decipher a meaning, even a style. Unfortunately, the leap from reading to writing doesn’t happen by osmosis.

Q. Why does it take so long to write? What blocks you?

R. Being late can also be a virtue. Not to an ER, but when it comes to writing, I like to rewrite and learn to wait.

Q. Can you write well in a state of being in love?

R. I will explain myself with a sports example: almost always the stories that are published immediately after a world championship final, meaning football, are far below the aesthetic or warrior experience that we have just witnessed. They tend to end up being an organization of interjections, of elementary metaphors, of redundancies. It is understood: it is a time of euphoria about an event, and the most normal thing is that the stridency suffocates the revelation. Being truly in love, a euphoric event, removes the most just words from us, brings us closer to stuttering and aphasia, betrays us in a state of beautiful idiocy. Vallejo was not exaggerating when he said that a doctor affirmed that to frown you needed to put sixty-four muscles into play while thirteen were enough to laugh. “Pain is, therefore, more sporting than joy,” Vallejo says. The sport of writing also goes there.

Q. How do you get along with the idea of ​​death?

R. I remember her when I have trouble getting out of bed.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter