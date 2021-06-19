Alejandro Reyes

Pachuca / 19.06.2021 16:30:46

After the local deputies approved his license to the position for an indefinite period, the legislator and president of the State Steering Committee of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Julio Manuel Valera Piedras, announced that he will return to the state Congress to conclude his assignment, although he did not specify if he will do so this month or the next.

“I will have to return to Congress immediately, complying as I have done, promoting initiatives that benefit the people and trying to work to have the largest number of approved initiatives, which is what the citizenship mandated us and for which I will continue working.” Held.

Last Monday with 14 votes in favor, 10 against the Morena bench and two abstentions from the same parliamentary fraction, local legislators approved his license from office indefinitely.

Valera Piedras had previously requested a temporary leave of absence on April 28 to fully focus on the electoral process of local and federal deputies.

“I plan to return, of course, that was always part of the commitment that I established with that role that has been a privilege for me, in which I have tried to fulfill fully and today I am proud of the results I have had”, He said.

He recalled that just last week various reforms to the Tourism Law were approved, including the formation of the Magical Towns Committees, which he said, presented to the Plenary of the state Congress.

“There are initiatives that I presented that continue to advance and today I can say that I am a deputy who has tried to do his job and I can rank among those who have had the highest productivity and greatest effectiveness with the initiatives and I want to continue fulfilling that task,” he said .

Regarding whether he will return to the State Congress this June or until the next, he mentioned that everything will depend on the way in which the challenges are developed after the elections of local and federal deputies in the courts, “I want to return as soon as possible.”

It is worth mentioning that on April 12, Julio Manuel Valera officially assumed the presidency of the State Steering Committee of the Institutional Revolutionary Party and left the post of General Secretary to Paola Domínguez Olmedo, both assumed the positions by priority.

This after the former president of the party, Erika Rodríguez Hernández, requested leave from the position on April 3 to start a campaign the next day as a candidate for local deputy for the VIII district of Actopan, where she ultimately won the elections of 6 of June.

In addition to being the leader of the Institutional Revolutionary and local deputy with license, Valera Piedras was placed in the first place of the candidates for local deputies by way of proportional representation as part of the 2020-2021 electoral process, with which he would reach re-election in the LXV legislature of the state Congress, a situation that will be defined by the State Electoral Institute of Hidalgo (IEEH).

.