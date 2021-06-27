AP Agency

Mexican Julio Urías had 12 strikeouts, a career record, while he pitched six-inning, five-hit ball for the Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Saturday for his first walk-off win of the season.

For its part, Cody Bellinger blew the wall with two outs on the board in the ninth inning.

Bellinger, who entered the meeting late as Defensive substitute, hit a 422-foot plank to center field off Keegan Thompson (3-2), sparking a joyous on-field celebration for the defending World Series champs.

Max Muncy and Justin Turner each drove in one run in the first inning, and the Dodgers later got 26 outs. before Bellinger ended the encounter with his second home run in an injury-plagued season. One night after ending a four-game losing streak, Los Angeles won for the second time since four Cubs pitchers combined for a no-hitter at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

Anthony Rizzo homered for the Cubs, they had won their first four games of the season against Los Angeles before losing twice.

David Price (3-0) got two outs in the ninth while pitching for the third day in a row for Los Angeles.

For the Cubs, Willson Contreras 4-0. Puerto Rican Javier Báez 4-1. The Dominican Sergio Alcántara 2-0.

