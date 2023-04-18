Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Julio Urías: how much will the Mexican pitcher earn in the MLB and where would he go?

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 18, 2023
in Sports
0
Julio Urías: how much will the Mexican pitcher earn in the MLB and where would he go?


close

Julio Urías

Julio Urías.

Julio Urías.

His contract expires at the end of 2023.

The Mexican contract Julio Urías is about to expire, at the end of 2023, and the pitcher could not continue with the Dodgers by 2024

At the end of the 2023 campaign, the Mexican ends his employment relationship with the Los Angeles Dodgers and there is expectation about the eventual non-renewal.

Urías aims to receive a big contract in the Major Leagues. The Mexican pitcher, who made his MLB debut in 2016, has extensive experience in playoff games and handling pressure under the Los Angeles spotlight, factors that play in his favor, in addition to his youth, to receive a million-dollar deal from from 2024.

MLB specialists estimate that Julio Urías’ next contract could easily exceed the 200 million dollars.

He could close an agreement for more than 10 years and with a salary of more than 20 million dollars, which would make him one of the Mexican athletes with the most lucrative contract.

Where would I go?

One of the options is San Francisco Giants. Currently, the ninth eight-time major league champion has Logan Webb as the main man in her starting rotation and is joined by Alex Cobb, Anthony DeSclafani, Alex Wood, Ross Stripling and Sean Manaea; in case of arriving

los angeles dodgers , where he debuted at age 19, is another option. The injury suffered by Walker Buehler and the age of Clayton Kershaw could be the key to stay.

But also the neighboring team, Los Angeles AngelsThey are an option for the Mexican. The Anaheim team could lose Shohei Ohtani, since his contract expires, and to replace his role as a starter, the ninth Angelina could add Urías.

