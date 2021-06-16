Julio Scherer Ibarra He is the current legal adviser of the Federal Executive, and day by day he is in charge of review and validate the instruments that are submitted to the consideration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador among which are decrees, agreements and even reform initiatives.

Through this position it also corresponds the legal representation of the President in actions of unconstitutionality or controversies constitutional laws, as well as in all those trials in which the president is a party.

Scherer Ibarra has accompanied the current head of the Executive since its inception, and has earned his trust to the degree of being integrated into his cabinet for the current administration, but Who are you and how much do you earn as a counselor?

Who is it?

Without a doubt, it is impossible not to relate to the current legal council without thinking about his father, Julio Scherer García, who was a journalist and founder of the weekly Process; publication of which Scherer Ibarra it became part of it until its integration into the government of Mexico.

However, his career began at the Faculty of Higher Studies of Acatlán, belonging to the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), where he studied a law degree, and whose title he obtained in 1993.

Before entering politics, the lawyer worked in the private sector as CEO of several companies, including Caze Corporate Services and Ocean Garden, only to set up his own law firm in 2000, in which he provided legal counsel for 18 years, at the same time that he served as an adjunct professor at Michigan State University, in the United States.

For 2018 he was appointed territorial coordinator of Morena in the third electoral district, which covers Oaxaca, Veracruz, Yucatán, Chiapas, Campeche and Quintana Roo, actively participating in López Obrador’s campaign for the Presidency.

After the electoral victory of Morena and until January 11, 2019, decided to resign his position as part of the administrative council of Process, due to the conflict of interest with his new position in the federal government, as he was appointed head of the Legal Counsel of the federal Executive.

Related to leftist political ideology, Scherer Ibarra has written several books, among which are Impunity: the bankruptcy of the law, The pain of the innocent Y The dirty war of 2006: the media and the judges. In addition, he is co-author of the book Compilation of marketing and financing for medium-sized companies and commerce.

Within the government, he has actively participated in the divestiture and sale of parastatal companies, as well as in the planning, programming and financial restructuring of the country.

How much earn?

According to the Expenditure Budget of the Federation (PEF) for fiscal year 2021, a gross annual nominal remuneration of 5 million 738 pesos is contemplated for the counselor of the judiciary. However, after subtracting taxes, the person in charge you will get 3 million 417 thousand 171 pesos a year.

In its annual net statement from last year, available through the government platform DeclaraNet, Scherer Ibarra reported a total income of 10 million 971 thousand 616 pesos, of which 9 million 386 thousand 554 of them were from industrial, commercial and business activities.

It also included two apartments of 583 and 616 square meters, valued at more than 53 million each. In the same way, he included in his declaration two cars of the Porsche brand and a couple more BMW.

