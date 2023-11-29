Julio Rojas is convinced that the future always reaches him. He has already experienced it many times in his life. It happened to him when he wrote his thesis (he studied Dentistry) in the early 1990s, on the creation of a computer system for diagnosis—a kind of Artificial Intelligence. And it happened again many decades later, when in January 2020, he was traveling in a taxi in Los Angeles and realized that the chances of a pandemic emerging soon were higher than ever: “Buy a lot of masks and hand sanitizer, because something big is coming,” he remembers telling the driver. The creator of one of today’s most famous podcasts, ‘Case 63’, explains that none of this, nor what he has done so far, is a product of chance or his imagination, and says that his love of Science has given him a special ability to be able to read the world in another way. FOOM is his most recent project with the co-production of five countries about the day AI controlled humanity.

Rojas was working the night shift in an emergency room at a public hospital in Chile when a patient arrived in a psychotic crisis saying that it came from the end of the world. At that time there were not enough or specialized personnel who could care for him, so he was the one who sat down to listen to him and try to provide him with support. “I was very concerned about the issue of the vulnerability of the rights of people who have personality disorders. And I thought: Why is he labeled with the label that he is crazy or that he has a kind of euphoric disorder, a psychosis? What if what he is saying is true? Then life taught me a lesson, because it happened to me. When that taxi driver, in Los Angeles, looked at me after I warned him about a pandemic, I saw the same look in him that I gave my patient: a look of thinking: this guy is crazy,” he says. .

Case 63, the podcast that portrays a future in which the Coronavirus pandemic was not controlled, but is very close to mutating into something irremediably catastrophic for humanity, already has adaptations in India, Brazil, and soon in the United States —with the voices of actors Julian Moore and Oscar Isaac. The story begins when a doctor (played by Antonia Zegers) in a hospital in Santiago de Chile receives a patient—apparently in a psychotic state—who claims to have come from the future (in the voice of Néstor Cantillana). For Rojas, what he writes and produces is on a kind of border that touches an edge, that of fiction: “I don’t think I’m writing science fiction, I think I’m writing a science of the edge, a science fictionalizedbut very anticipatory and increasingly closer.”

It also happened with the recent premiere of his new audio series FOOM, on November 24, and this time they are accompanied by five of the most important production companies in Ibero-America in the field of podcasts: Sonoro from Mexico, Emisor Podcasting from Chile, El Extraordinario from Spain, Anfibia from Argentina and La No Ficción from Colombia. “The future catches up with me!… I write a series called FOOM, about the possibility of an AI reaching AGI, which is Artificial General Intelligence, which is the possibility that it is smarter and more effective than all of us, and the Q* project from OpenAI comes out, which is about that, on the same day in that is released FOOM on all platforms,” he says between laughter and surprise. The statements of the controversial Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, also resonate while the podcast is playing: “It is so powerful that anything can go wrong.”

Welcome to chaos!

FOOM It begins when a general failure in the computer systems of the main cities of the world affects the operation of traffic lights, mass transportation mechanisms such as subways or airplanes, and other infrastructure that, when collapsing, causes uncontrollable chaos, pitched battles. among the population and a general confusion over what is being experienced: “If you have not found out what is happening, I tell you: Welcome to chaos!” says an announcer who broadcasts live from Buenos Aires.

It is impossible not to remember what thousands of citizens thought and felt while representatives of the Armed Forces and Armies of the world announced measures before the cameras just a couple of years ago due to the coronavirus emergency. For Rojas, the tools to anticipate are there, you just need to pay attention: ”For example, there is the possibility that some 300 million people are going to lose their jobs because of AI; 300 million in the first wave of AI, and we are not talking about 40 years, but about five. He thinks these millions of people out of work are a fierce cocktail, something that would have been avoided five years ago with regulations, but it seems that companies technocapitalists “They go more for money than for humanity,” he says.

After many years, Rojas was invited by the dental faculty of his university to give a talk to the students. The dean told him that she had a gift for him and before putting it in his hands she read a piece of text taken from a tome: ‘In the future, machines will be able to predict anything.’ “It was me who had written it, it was my thesis, and I had completely forgotten that I wrote it.”

