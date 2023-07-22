If you are looking for white goods, before the campaign of the iconic television character, Julio Regalado, the company from Soriana, placed deep discounts on the entire store, one of the most impressive; refrigerator auction.

The Mexican chain of supermarkets and stores, founded in 1968 by the brothers Francisco and Armando Martín Borque in Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico, which has an impressive assortment and variety of merchandise, placed discounts in Soriana, for which you can purchase refrigerators with prices starting at 5,000 pesos.

Soriana Organization, being in the Julio Regalado campaign, sales season that ends the first week of August, the character announces the best offers for all customers to save, therefore, sales in the establishment are increasing.

The company that stands out for its prices in the basic basket, on its Website, presents a wide variety of products and services in its brochure, because before the campaign that began last June, you can find both in its physical store and online, selected products on sale as they are in the 2×3, 3×4 and 4×3 concept.

In the White Line area, you can find refrigerators at a super price, this by complying with the 3 b, nice, cheap and good.

If you are looking for a refrigerator that you can adjust the side of the opening due to its reversible door option, with glass shelves, adjustable temperature and compressor cooling system, the Farberware SD108MX RefrigeratorIt’s a great option.

Being in Soriana, you can purchase this model for only $5,490 pesos, with up to 36 months without interest, exclusive cost online.

Among its characteristics, the following stand out:

Model: FW-SD108MX

Gray

Weight: 36.00 kg

Capacity:7 P3

Ignition Type: Manual

Material or Composition: Plastic and metal

On the other hand, if you are looking for an elegant design, Refrigerator 6 P3 Dace It impacts by being 36 months without interest, exclusive online cost of $5,599.00 pesos.

While if what you are looking for is a large capacity to store your food and maximum conservation of food and drinks, the model Mabe RMA210PVMRA0 Refrigeratorit is $7,999 pesos, even if it is sold out online, it is important to go to the nearest store to check if it is still in stock.