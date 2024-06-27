Soriana is one of the most important supermarket chains in Mexico, recognized for its wide variety of high-quality products and brands. With attractive offers and discounts, during the July Gift season, it offers exclusive discounts on a large number of products, including televisions from brands such as Samsung, LG, Hisense and more.

Do you want a television to enjoy high-quality 4K images? We present to you the best-selling Samsung Smart TV in Soriana, it is the Samsung 75 Inch UHD 4K Smart TV Crystal Screen, an option that stands out for its advanced technology and excellent image quality.

This model, known for its reliability and superior performance, is ideal for any home. It previously maintained a price of $18,790 when it was on sale. You can buy it for $15,990 with the option of up to 18 months without interest.

Characteristics:

The Samsung 75-inch Crystal UHD 4K CU7010 LED Smart TV, model UN75CU7010FXZX, is a television that offers an unmatched visual and auditory experience. Here we detail its main characteristics:

◉ VESA mounting and desktop support: Facilitates installation in any space.

◉ Amazon Alexa and Q-Symphony Compatibility: Enhances the listening experience and makes voice control easier.

◉ Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac): Fast and stable wireless connection.

◉ Automatic brightness detection: Adjust the screen brightness according to lighting conditions.

◉ Ports and connectivity: Includes an Ethernet LAN port (RJ-45), three HDMI ports, a USB 2.0 port, digital optical audio output and two built-in speakers with 20 W RMS power.

◉ ATSC digital signal format: Ensures excellent transmission quality.

◉ Ultra HD 4K: 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution for a sharp and clear image.

◉ Advanced Features: ConnectShare (HDD), Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC), Anynet+ to control other home electronics.

◉ Analog and digital tuner: Allows you to watch both traditional and digital channels.

◉ Automatic Game Mode (ALLM) and HGiG: Ideal for gamers, it offers a fluid and high-quality gaming experience.

◉ High Dynamic Range (HDR): Includes Filmmaker Mode, HDR10 Plus and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) for exceptional image quality.

◉ Tizen operating system: Offers an intuitive interface and access to applications such as SmartThings and web browser.

◉ Compatibility with Google Assistant: Makes it easy to control the TV using voice commands.

◉ Bluetooth version 5.2: To connect wireless devices easily.

◉ Bezel-less design in matte black: Elegant and modern, it blends perfectly into any decoration.

Specifications:

◉ Brand: Samsung

◉ Model: UN75CU7010FXZX 4K SMART

◉ Color: Black

◉ Number of Speakers: 2

◉ Number of Pieces: 1

◉ HDMI outputs: 3

◉ Screen diameter: 190.5 cm (75 inches)

◉ Refresh rate: 60Hz

◉ AC input voltage: 110-127V

◉ AC Frequency: 50/60 Hz

◉ Color Range: Black

◉ Operating System: Tizen

◉ Compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant: Yes

◉ HDR: HDR10 Plus, HLG