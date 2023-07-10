Would you miss this great offer? Given the high temperatures, Soriana found the perfect way to refresh his customers during ‘Julio Regalado’, since literally it rains in the middle of the campaign, and it is not exactly a 3×2 discount.

Julio Regalado’s period began in May, therefore, Soriana’s customers have been increasing, since everyone wants to take advantage of this season, however, a video captured in a company store founded by Francisco Martín Borque, Armando Martin Borque.

Through social networks, the user ‘@botybotys010’ became a trend, after spreading the exact moment in which the leaks were almost flooding the fruit and vegetable area.

Ruth Serrano, when recording what happened in Soriana de Patriotismo in Mexico City, explained in the description: “They have good advertising for July given away, that marketing to the full, the offers are raining down.”

The creator of the content explained that it started with a small leak, when suddenly a waterfall began to fall, for which she pointed out: “Offers are raining in Julio Regalado”.

In the viral video that has more than a million views, it was shown that the fruits and vegetables were fresh, since it was seen how it did not stop raining in said apartment, for which reason, Soriana’s client even showed that there had already been puddles.

Faced with the controversial scene, Internet users did not hesitate to joke, for which they pointed out: “an extra watering and washing of fruits and vegetables on Wednesday in Plaza de La Comer”, “There, yes, there is a stream of offers”, “at present your purchase ticket and get a free pass to the spa waterfalls and car wash in one”.

Julio Regalado in Soriana

The supermarket chain, Soriana, is in the 8th edition of Julio Regalado, a famous person for announcing the offers, which has worked for them as a marketing strategy, since this is how they manage to conquer more families.

Although since 1980, Julio Regalado’s promotion has sought to win over more consumers to get the products sold, having 3×2 or 4×3 concept, Therefore, it is recognized on Mexican television.

However, currently, the character announces the summer discount season in Grupo Soriana stores, due to the fact that it acquired all Comercial Mexicana formats since 2015.

Organización Soriana, has positioned itself in a trend due to discounts, liquidations and surprising auctions on a wide variety of products during Julio Regalado.