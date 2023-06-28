Summer has arrived and that is why brands offer ideal products and services for this season, this time we will tell you about the Soriana offers before the campaign of July gifted, where you will find everything you need this summer vacation, do not miss it, since this June 28 is its last day.

Soriana Organization, founded by the brothers Francisco and Armando Martín Borque in Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico in 1968, whose objective is to offer quality products at competitive prices so that they are accessible to all, in the period of ‘Julio Regalado’, its customers and consumption increase.

This is because the supermarket and warehouse company affiliated to Hipermart, Tiendas Soriana, SA de CV, Soriban, places great offers in the departments, so that when they find promotions under the 4×3 or 3×2 concept, their customers save.

The 100% Mexican company has maintained its famous Julio Regalado campaign since the end of May, with which it encourages the number of products to be sold, therefore, by sharing the summer offers, the

Given the motto of “With Julio by your side, everything is a gift”, is the promotion of 30% discount on all swimming pools, fitness equipment and accessories, for this summer, one of the most striking products for high temperatures, is the inflatable pool, $765.00 to $535.50, so you can save $229.50.

On the Soriana website, you will find the conditions of the promotions, Well, among the offers with Valid until June 28, They are found from 3 for 2 on all pain relievers, (except crazy prices), 3 for 2 on all pastries, flour for cakes, and hot cakes, in addition to being able to bring the second to 50% in ethical medicine, to see the exceptions, visit Soriano’s website.