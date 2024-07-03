Do you want a quality washing machine? The Midea brand is synonymous with prestige and efficiency. Currently, the Midea Top Load Automatic Washing Machine 17Kg MA500W17/W is the best-selling brand in Soriana, standing out in the Julio Regalado sales campaign. In addition, Bodega Aurrera, with its emblematic character Mamá Lucha, also competes in price with an attractive offer for this washing machine. Here we tell you where you can find it cheaper and we detail its features, prices and economic flexibility.

Soriana has an irresistible offer for those looking for a reliable, high-capacity washing machine. The Midea Top Load Automatic Washing Machine 17Kg MA500W17/W, which had an initial price of $9,990, Now available for just $6,990 with the option to pay in up to 18 months interest-free.

Characteristics:

◉ 360 Deep Clean Treatment: Ideal for heavy clothing and sheets, it uses powerful water flows for deep cleaning.

◉ Auto Clean: Prevents secondary contamination by using powerful water flows between the inner and outer drums, removing dirt and residue.

◉ Turbo Function: Save up to 20% of time by strengthening the water flow.

◉ Central LED Display: Digital display of the washing process.

On the other hand, Bodega Aurrera is not far behind and offers the Midea Automatic 17kg Impeller Washing Machine with Turbo System MA500W17/G Silver. Mamá Lucha, the iconic character of Bodega Aurrera, presents this washing machine that originally cost $8,990, now available for $7,990 with the option to pay in up to 18 months without interest.

Characteristics:

◉ Efficient Deep Clean Washing System with Impeller: Ensures deep cleaning.

◉ Turbo Wash Function: Save up to 20% time and energy.

◉ CONAGUA Ecological Grade: Certified for water saving.

◉ Stainless Steel Tub: Durable and easy to clean.

◉ Automatic Detergent Dispenser: Facilitates daily use.

◉ Easy-to-Clean Lint Filter: Keeps the washing machine in optimal condition.

◉ 12 Automatic Washing Programs and 8 with Turbo Function: Offers versatility for different washing needs.

◉ Central LED Display: Allows you to monitor the washing process.

◉ Safety: Soft-closing lid and child safety lock.

◉ Capacity: 17 kg.