The Mexican chain of supermarkets and stores, founded by brothers Francisco and Armando Martín Borque in Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico, in 1968, Soriana by attracting more consumers during the campaign of Julio Regaladopresents promotions, among them, has these three Samsung Galaxy top with mega offer.

Finding the ideal cell phone is not an easy task, especially when there is strong competition in the market, which is why Organización Soriana, one of the leading retail brands in Mexico, is governed by the slogan: “In Soriana, the Presidency costs less.” , made an impact by placing three great options with discounts on Samsung Galaxy.

The company that maintains Walmart, Bodega Aurrera and Oxxo as its main competitors, offers great savings opportunities to its consumers; in Julio Regalado’s campaign, who is a character who announces the best offers and is recognized for making himself known on Mexican television.

As a nationwide strategy, the Mercado Soriana campaign seeks to be part of families, by trying to satisfy its consumers, therefore, it places discounts both in physical stores and online; On its website, you can review the supermarket brochure to see the discounts and promotions under the concept of 2×1, 3×2, 4×2 and 4×3.

By having a wide variety of sales throughout its store, in the electronics area, you can find discounts on the Samsung brand, which presents a wide variety of consumer and industrial electronics.

Among them, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 6.6 Pulg 128GB Black Unlocked, with a starting price of $7,990.00, before the discount, you can purchase it exclusively online, for $6,990.00.

The smartphone offers an exceptional visual experience, this by having a Super AMOLED screen of 1,000 nits. While it has a minimalist design, glossy finish, so it guarantees a clear and sharp vision even outdoors.

If what you want is to acquire a device for 36 months without interest, you can find it on the Soriana website, Samsung galaxy A04, which has a cost of $2,490.00.

Likewise, a great promotion is the Samsung Galaxy A14 LTE 6.6 Inch 128GB, which can be purchased exclusively online for $4,990.00.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 LTE 6.6 Inch 128GB Smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery, so you can enjoy your device all day long. It should be noted that it offers 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory, as well as a 6.6-inch screen with FHD + “Infinity-V Display” resolution.