If you are looking for a new smartphone and you are analyzing the features against prices offered by various companies, we present 5 cell phones on sale that you can buy in Soriana with less than 5,000 pesos while being in Julio Regalado’s campaign.

The Julio Regalado campaign has been successful in attracting customers to the Mexican chain of supermarkets and stores, by the brothers Francisco and Armando Martín Borque in Torreón, Soriana, for which, when visiting their physical or online stores, you will find great discounts.

If you are looking for a phone and want to save, at the Soriana Organization, you can find cell phones for less than 5 thousand pesos, during the offer period for customers to save.

The company that focuses on providing quality products, customer service and competitive prices, placed discounts on a wide variety of products, clothing, household items and electronics.

In the electronics area, you will be able to find cell phones, the vast majority of which cost less than 5,000 pesos, therefore, we present their characteristics.

Julio Regalado in Soriana: 5 discount phones

On the Soriana website, you can find discounts in the supermarket brochure, therefore, it is necessary to check if this discount also applies to the selected products in physical stores and if it is still in stock.

Choosing a cell phone is complicated when it comes to budgeting, therefore, Soriana, with the arrival of Julio Regalado, you will be able to find these cell phones for less than 5,000 pesos exclusively online.

ZTE Blade V2020

If you are looking for a Telcel cell phone, This mid-range mobile, ZTE Blade V2020, is a great option, being equipped with four cameras and a 6.53″ FHD+E79 screen.

Characteristics:

Operating System: Android 10

Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Content: 1 Smartphone, accessories and user manual

Main: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Secondary: 16MP

Price: $3,490.00

Samsung Galaxy A04

If you are looking for a Samsung for less than 3,000 pesos, this model stands out for combining the power of Octa core processing with up to 3GB/4GB of RAM.

Operating System: Android 12

Memory Capacity: 3GB

Content: 1 Smartphone, user manual, USB type C cable, SIM extractor pin

Main Camera: 50MP + 2MP

Secondary Camera: 5MP

Price: $2,490.00

Motorola E7i

Model: E7i Power

Battery Type: 5,000 mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Processor: Unisoc

Memory capacity: 2 GB

Size: 6.5 In

Storage Capacity 32 GB

Camera Type: Main: 13MP + 2MP, Secondary: 5 MP

Price: $3,299.00

Samsung Galaxy A14

This device features 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory, giving you ample space to store your important apps, photos, videos, and files. You will be able to enjoy a fluid and fast performance, without worrying about the lack of space in addition to using it all day thanks to its battery.

Motorola G42

This mid-range model has the following features and price:

HD resolution

Android 11 Operating System

Memory Capacity 4 GB

Measure/Height (high): 7.3x 16x .7

Screen Size: 6.4 in

Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Content: 1 Smartphone, accessories and user manual

Company: Unlocked

Camera Type: Main: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP, Secondary: 16 MP

Price: $4,790.00