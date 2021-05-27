Julio Ransés Pérez Boga, in the editorial office of EL PAÍS. Santi Burgos

“In Spain we have a problem with tax fraud”, ditch Julio Ransés Pérez Boga (A Coruña, 53 years old), elected last November president of the Association of State Tax Inspectors. After a day full of commitments in Madrid, where he has traveled on few occasions since the outbreak of the pandemic, he meets with EL PAÍS and offers a 360-degree view of his profession and the tax system of Spain. It considers that it is urgent to implement the new anti-fraud law, calls for a reform of the Penal Code to correct “the vulnerabilities that the case of the king emeritus revealed” and affirms that the fiscal awareness of the Spanish is still limited: ” surveys and newspaper headlines: there are people who leave Spain exclusively to avoid paying taxes ”.

―What do you think of the recent controversy over youtubers who are going to Andorra?

―Someone who was born and educated in Spain, has become rich here and decides to leave to pay less taxes does not love his country very much.

He says that his vocation for public service marked his path. Inspection chief of the Special Delegation of Galicia and with a 30-year career behind him, he had already chaired the association of inspectors between 2012 and 2015. That year he entered politics with the PSOE as a councilor in the Madrid City Council, a position he left in 2018. “I had very good and very bad moments, but I would go back to politics because I loved the experience.”

It states that the tax burden in Spain is lower than the average for the euro area – about seven points – due to two factors: lower per capita income and high tax fraud. “Fraud is between 11% and 17% of GDP. It is a lot of money that is being lost ”. He assures that it can be reduced, although he does not give a target figure. “In Germany or France it does not reach the digits and they are the countries with which we must compare”, sentence. He believes that these high levels are due to a cultural reason – “even the person at the bar who said that he did not pay taxes was not criticized”, he exemplifies – and to the great weight of the services sector, which is more difficult to control.

However, it recognizes that one of the great holes in collection today is due to circumvention in international trade, especially in digital services. “Due to the limitations of the concept of permanent establishment, which is what determines the fixation of tax residence, electronic services are taxed in the country decided by the multinational, which is usually chosen by Ireland, the Netherlands or Luxembourg, where they are hardly taxed. It is not fraud, but it is a great circumvention niche that we have to compute because they are resources that are leaving Spain ”, he explains. “There are few cases, but the loss of collection quantitatively is very important.”

It considers that these dynamics, which involve low-tax countries that are also European partners, can only be stopped with a change in the current paradigm, redefining the concept of permanent establishment, promoting the European directive to homogenize the bases corporate tax rates and accelerating the international solution that governments have been negotiating for years. “Multinationals are doing significant damage by establishing themselves in European territories such as Ireland, Luxembourg or the Netherlands.”

Then there is the constant trickle of the underground economy, VAT fraud or self-employment. “The modules regime should be eliminated for those who invoice other businessmen and leave it only for taxpayers with a low volume of operations that invoice final consumers, such as a bar,” he reflects.

“Is there anything missing from the anti-fraud bill that Congress just passed?”

“I’m convinced it’s going to reduce fraud.” The measures are good, although some have been missing. For example, enhance tax awareness. The famous expression ‘with VAT or without VAT’ is still current, and it is a problem. We also miss a reform of the Penal Code. The case of the king emeritus revealed certain vulnerabilities of the rule. Nor have they regulated the possibility of carrying out actions incognito, paying informants or creating the tax police, which would help so much to stop the biggest tax fraud.

The Treasury has been questioned for not having initiated an investigation into the king emeritus. Pérez Boga defends that the inspectors had their hands tied. “If there are indications of a tax crime, we must abstain and bring it to the attention of the Prosecutor’s Office,” he explains. “In the case of the emeritus king, the Tax Agency did not have any data per se: They come from abroad, they arrive at judicial headquarters and the Prosecutor’s Office communicates them to us so that we can help. The usual procedure is that we inhibit ourselves before judicial action. Maybe we should modify the Penal Code to have complementary investigative powers ”.

What the new law will protect are surprise home inspections, despite the fact that the Supreme Court has ruled that prior notification to the taxpayer is necessary. ”They have always been done and they do not create any problems. Let no one think that we are going to kick the door of his private home ”, defends Pérez Boga. It ensures that almost all of the actions are carried out in the homes of companies and that in 90% of the cases there is no opposition from the taxpayer.

It also applauds the prohibition of amnesties included in the regulation and supports the reduction of the threshold from one million to 600,000 euros to be included in the list of defaulters with the Treasury. “Many will undoubtedly pay before seeing themselves portrayed there.” He is less satisfied with the content relating to tax havens, due to the lack of measures such as obtaining information on customers of banks with subsidiaries in those territories.

Tax Reform

He also regrets that the inspectors do not participate in the expert committee created by the Government for tax reform. He advocates a comprehensive review of tax benefits, including reduced VAT rates, is committed to “influencing environmental taxation” and suggests reviewing the taxation of wealth. “We must reform the wealth tax to tax wealth. Now it has little collection capacity: corporate assets and legal entities are left out, ”he says. “It is very easy to bring a company to avoid taxing wealth.” Likewise, he defends a harmonization of this tax – “it would be very positive to avoid tax competition between communities”, he explains – and that of inheritance and donations, both assigned to the autonomous communities: “The taxpayer does not understand why one has to pay so much and nothing else. We must harmonize while respecting the financial autonomy of each community ”.

Pérez Boga speaks passionately about his work, but acknowledges that the opposition to access the body is very tough and that the scars left by the 2008 crisis have not yet been closed. The cuts left a reduction of some 3,000 personnel in the Tax Agency’s staff, and the freezing of salaries and limitation of places reduced the pool of opponents to the minimum terms. “Fortunately, this situation is changing. Not all the places are covered yet, but this year we could already get there ”, he assures. Even so, it recognizes that it would be necessary to find formulas to make the opposition more attractive, either by increasing salaries, due to the differential that exists with private companies, or by offering a “broader and more varied administrative career.”

He considers that the forecasts of returning to the level of 28,000 employees by 2023 contained in the recovery plan that the Government has sent to Brussels will be difficult to fulfill due to the shortage of trained opponents in such a high number. “We must reach 28,000 employees, but without rushing. The important thing is the quality of the officials ”.