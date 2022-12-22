A great scare took the singer Julio Preciado a few days ago after his right eye began to bleed, which is why he had to undergo emergency surgery.

Apparently what caused the bleeding was a small problem in the cornea which was treated quickly and fortunately he is now out of danger at home.

Just a few days ago Julio Preciado had his birthday, however on this occasion he did not have a big party as usual, with music and special guests. The celebration was more intimate, only with his family, very dear friends and a small cake, but without a doubt there was no lack of good wishes.

On his recent birthday, Julio Preciado shared pleasant moments with his family.

This 2022 was a great year for Julio Preciado, who was on tour with La Banda El Recodo, fulfilling the dream of many followers who longed to see them together.

In regards to his career, he has not stopped making music and collaborating with other groups, the most recent one that he made known on his social networks was with Los del Charco, a rancherito song called Cuando ya no estes aquí.

Julio Preciado will enjoy Christmas and Christmas Eve as a family in his beloved Mazatlán, exchanging hugs with everyone, while the New Year will be received in Europe.