Mexico. The singer Julio Preciado is one of the most successful in recent years, because with his songs and style he has been able to reach the taste of the public who loves Sinaloan music.

Since his tenure in La Original band El Limón by Salvador Lizárraga and band El Recodo by Don Cruz Lizárraga, Julio Preciado established himself as one of the best performers of Sinaloan music, He has a great voice and his own style.

After launching as a soloist, he established himself as one of the most admired exponents in the Mexican regional.

Julio, originally from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico, began his musical path from his adolescence, because he already longed to be on the big stages and be part of the best groups.

In an interview with the YouTube program, Tompos or what, he remembers how he lived his first years in music, also how much he earned and how it grew musically.

When he was part of the Tiburón band, “I knew the best and worst of this…”, he recalls, and mentions that it was because he entered it excited but things did not turn out as expected.

“I was impressed by the sound and everything, but they owed everything! Every time they played they took their money to pay debts, they rarely gave us dinner,” recalls Julio, who ended up working in the Tolerance area singing to get money. .

In that place, Julio, “El Gigante de la banda”, worked in the canteens singing for around 8 hours and earned 40 pesos a day, but free of expenses he had 20: “I come from below, I worked in the canteens in the Tolerance area when I was 19 years old, I was already married, I married very young.”

Julio Preciado is proud of his past, of his roots, and in every interview he is given, he likes to evoke his beginnings in music, and after so many years of dedication and dedication to it, he has been able to have a brilliant career as a singer and is seen as one of the highest representatives of Sinaloan music in Mexico, USA and other countries.