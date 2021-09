The Dutch-Argentine former pilot Julio Poch is grateful to Minister Ferd Grapperhaus (Justice and Security) for the compensation of 700,000 euros for the eight years that he was wrongfully imprisoned in Argentina. That is what his lawyer Geert-Jan Knoops says. He emphasizes that the amount is not sufficient for the attorney’s fees and the debts incurred during that period. “Because the minister’s decision is irrevocable, we are now hoping for an additional decision,” said Knoops.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...