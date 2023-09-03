Julio Navarro is an authoritative voice on the matter. Researcher at the School of Arab Studies, belonging to the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), where he occupies the only position dedicated to medieval archaeology, Navarro has spent more than 40 years dedicated to the study of the site of the Historic Site of Monteagudo and Cabezo de Torres . In fact, he recently just won a grant of 120,000 euros through a contest to continue with the excavations in said almunia.

This baggage, and the knowledge accumulated over decades of work, has led the Murcian researcher to believe it necessary to pronounce on the finding made public by the Murcia City Council in relation to the Larache pool and he does not share the conclusions that have been disclosed. for this in a preliminary way.

Thus, Navarro denies that the remains found in what is known as Huerto Hondo, located on the border between the two districts, correspond to the remains of an ancient Islamic garden, as the archaeologists working on this campaign promoted by the Consistory have initially interpreted. Murcia and that the mayor himself, José Ballesta, has spread as a probable hypothesis. Therefore, the CSIC researcher maintains that the Larache pool, before being a cultivation area, was precisely that, an irrigation pond, without traps or cardboard.

Therefore, he defends, based on his experience, that the elements found in the center of the Larache pool are nothing more than what remains of an old scupper, used to eliminate the water used to clean the pool, once it this had been emptied through the records. «The pool had a waterproof pavement and a slope towards the center, towards which the water used to remove the silt was pushed through some brick culverts, so that, when the time came to undertake these tasks, it opened the scupper, allowing the dirty water to flow back towards the walls through some underground pipes”, explains the researcher.

Navarro concludes his thesis by indicating that the pool became an orchard after the Christian conquest, in the 14th or 15th century, and that this led to the destruction of these hydraulic structures, intended for the maintenance of the pool, since to proceed with the cultivation in it was necessary to make the land permeable again, given the risk, if not, that the water could rot. “Then all the concrete was removed and only these remains of bricks remained in the lower part,” concludes Navarro, willing to discuss this issue in scientific terms with whoever. “I already warned the directors of the municipal project that their conclusions were not adequate,” Navarro ditch.

In view of these statements, the director of the Fortalezas del Rey Lobo Project, councilor Marco Antonio Fernández, has indicated that the Consistory respects Navarro’s opinion and it is valued as a valid hypothesis that must be confirmed as well as the one raised by that of the work team that is currently working in the Larache pool.

Thus, he defends that the evidence found by him during his field work is also consistent with the option of the garden and stresses that the report issued on the same Saturday by the municipal archaeologist, Carmen Martínez, continued to point to the possible existence of a garden space. “What we want, as is the usual process, is for further investigation to reach one conclusion or another,” concludes the mayor. This newsroom has tried to get in touch with the archaeologists directly responsible for the project without success so far.