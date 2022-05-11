Hidalgo.- A little less than a month before the 2022 elections are held in five entities of the Mexican Republic, in Hidalgo its candidates have begun to propose initiatives to promote the development of the entity. This was done by the candidate Julio Menchaca Salazar, candidate of Morena and allies who will seek to turn the state capital into an industrial city.

That’s how he made it known Miguel Tello, Menchaca campaign communication coordinator who announced the development plan that Morena’s candidate wants to implement in order to establish an Industrial Development City called “Felipe Ángeles”, in honor of the hero of the Mexican revolution who was born in Hidalgo.

Likewise, he announced that Menchaca has planned to create a State Financial with the purpose of supporting enterprising citizens, through social programs such as; My first venture, credits to the word and welfare batches, with the aim of boosting the economy of the state of Hidalgo, according to a publication in La Jornada.

For his part, the general work coordinator of Julio Menchaca’s government plan, Eduardo Madécigo, announced the Security Strategy that the candidate seeks to implement.

In this sense, he pointed out that Menchaca will seek to strengthen security from its base, since it will create the University of Police and will provide better conditions and tactical and vehicular equipment to the entity’s security forces.

Read more: The atrocities in Mexico: massacres, terrorism, murder of children… occurred in 2022 by entity

The main intention of this proposal, he mentioned, is to lower the levels of violence and impunity in the state.