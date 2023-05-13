Perhaps he doesn’t know it, but Julio Llamazares solves in his new book an equation that usually persecutes writers, readers or creators in general without anyone daring to offer a conclusive solution. For what and why write? And for whom? Identifying the engine of writing, which for Borges or Nooteboom is perplexity and for others like Pessoa was a way of being alone, will be elucidated in Vagalume (Alfaguara), an intrigue novel about the secret manuscripts left by an old journalist when he died and that his disciple, the protagonist of this story, will try to unravel. The suspense is literary.

This is the equation that Llamazares poses: we all have a public, a private and a secret life. “García Márquez said it in other words. Public life is what others see; the private one is how those closest to us see us; and the secret, which we do not share with anyone. Some of us turn to the secret life, to which we give more importance than to the real one”, assures the author born in Vegamián (León), in 1955.

Llamazares speaks at his home in the Madrid neighborhood of Chamberí, from where he points to the street crowded with people coming and going about their business. “Those people are living their lives while I am here at three in the morning with the light on turning me into lives that only exist on paper. I look at them and wonder if I’m not right in the head.”

And this is one of the wickers of his novel: the why of literature. He recounts that when someone asked Mircea Cărtărescu what he would do if the last living reader on earth died, the Romanian author replied: “Keep writing”. “Bookstores are full of books written by people who are not writers. A writer is one who would continue writing even if they did not read or publish him, because he has the need to write ”.

The other of the great motors of his novel is to pay homage to those writers outlawed by reds, by republicans, who adopted pseudonyms to sign detective or Western novels during the Franco regime such as Marcial Lafuente Estefanía, Francisco González Ledesma, Miguel Oliveros or Eduardo de Guzmán . In Vagalume, the secret writer is the son of one of those prolific authors capable of delivering two novels a week. He has inherited the vocation and reserves it only for himself.

“I have always been fascinated by those writers who have written in the dark, like the fireflies in my title,” explains Llamazares (vagalume is a firefly in Galician). “Novels arise from an emotional impact, something that hits you so hard that you have to let go. Like a tumor that is forming in your conscience until it weighs so much on you that you have to take it out. And the impact that caused the tumor in this novel is a true story that I lived”. He refers to his first editor, Mario Lacruz, who published authors such as Rosa Montero, Vázquez Montalbán, Eduardo Mendoza, Antonio Muñoz Molina or himself while keeping manuscripts under lock and key that have only begun to see the light after the death of he. “The most powerful editor in Spain, who could have published wherever he wanted, he wrote without publishing and without his environment knowing. Because? We do not know. And that is the origin of my novel”.

Perhaps out of fear of failure? This underlies the entire novel as an engine of abdication and Llamazares reflects on it. “In our world we are educated for social success and not for personal success. You can be very successful commercially and be unfortunate and at the same time there are people who are delighted with their lives whom no one knows. Many fear social or commercial failure as antagonistic to success and withdraw. That is at the base of the novel.”

— And how would you define your literature?

— I am surprised that many see me as a rare writer. I consider myself normal because I write as writers have done throughout history: from my experience, from my memory, from what I have lived and know, trying to convey what I think of life or feel. And if I had to use two concepts, I would choose these: coherence and poetry.

Consistency through fidelity to oneself. And poetry as a form of treatment of language. “What differentiates simple writing from literature is the poetic residue, that magic that makes words mean much more than they do in colloquial conversation. Literature is the music of words, the poetry of words.

Poetry is for him, he says, a way of understanding life. “My view of the world is poetic.”

— Define poetics.

— It is the search for emotion and beauty through the gaze, through language and mystery. Poetry is the mystery of language, the mystery of words, it is the key to everything.

“The best writers I met,” he says, “were the old people from my town, who stopped the world when they began to tell things. You were left with your mouth open. They lowered their voices and you went into a reverie. When I speak of poetry I speak of magic, of turning language into a mystery that intoxicates the reader and transports him to another reality”. He owes them his great classic, Wolf moon.

Writers, he says, “we are like rivers; Based on passing and passing like currents and torrents we polish the stones, moving them, until they produce a rumour, a music that makes you, when you look over a bridge, enter into a kind of reverie that transports you to another place. It’s what we do with words.” “Words can be precious stones if you polish them and treat them well, or boulders that fall like rocks. That is the job of writers. And poetry, which is what makes writing literature, is the creation of that magic that introduces you to the mystery. You have to manipulate the language to get its maximum expression capacity”.

— And why do you write?

I’ll die wondering. Life is not enough for me and I need to live more. We read and write because we need to live longer. It is about trying to explain life first to yourself and then to others.

The author recalls the responses of other writers to the same question in a report he read: some write to survive, others to pass the time, to seduce, out of misanthropy. Choose that of the Hungarian Stephen Vizinczey (In the arms of the mature woman), who replied: “I just know that I was a big liar as a child.” “That struck me and I said to myself: ‘This is me.’ I was a kid from a remote town in Spain where there was no bookish atmosphere, quite the opposite, but I remember two things: that I was a big liar in the fanciful sense and that they punished me for writing”.

“There are people who prefer to live in the world of fiction and have a double personality with which to combine real life and fantasy. Only crazy people, children and writers are forgiven for lying. And the better lies you tell, the more prestige you have. The first thing a child asks his parents is to tell him stories, to tell him lies to fall asleep. And a writer is someone who refuses to stop writing when they get older. It is the essence of writing and what explains the characters in my novel”.

Julio Llamazares, at his home in the Chamberí neighborhood (Madrid), on April 25. MOEH ATITAR

