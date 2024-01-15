Singer Julio Iglesias was detained with a suitcase of food at the Dominican Republic airport

Singer Julio Iglesias was detained with a suitcase of food at the airport in the Dominican Republic. About it reports Dominican Today.

The 80-year-old artist was flying from the Bahamas. Customs officers found more than 40 kilograms of food on him, including meat, berries, vegetables and fruits. However, sanitary standards of the Dominican Republic prohibit the import of such goods by private individuals.

As a result, Iglesias was detained for several hours, and the contents of the suitcase were later seized.

