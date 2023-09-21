Julio Iglesias turns 80 this Saturday and 400 celebrities have gathered in a video to greet him. Figures such as Susana Giménez, Juanes and Alejandro Sanz. “I believe that this gift we give to Julio is a historic feat. He has a natural transparency, he is like water, he can be seen from afar. He is a man who speaks from the heart. To Spain. It is the flag, the icon, the genius“said relations expert Richy Castellanos to Semana.

Iglesias had anticipated that this time there would be no large public celebrations and that he would spend his birthday with his wife, children and grandchildren. “In the Bahamas, on the plane, I still don’t know where,” he explained in the newspaper El Mundo. He also denied any rumors about his health. “It’s very nice. The other day he told me: ‘Skinny, when I’m walking and someone grabs me, they take my photo. They don’t take my photo when I walk on my own feet. He is in very good health,’” Castellanos added. The relations specialist has brought together politicians and Infanta Elena of Spain in the video.

With more than 300 million records sold and 100 albums recorded, Iglesias remains the most commercially successful Latin singer in history and is in the Guinness Book of Records.

Unlike 40 years ago, when he organized massive parties for his birthday, the newspaper El País reported that the singer has rejected every invitation to events and television channels. However, in Spain two documentaries will be broadcast as a tribute, on TVE and Telecinco.

The first is ‘Dad turns 80’ and his oldest children, Chábeli and Julio José Iglesias, participated. His second child with Isabel Preysler announced that his father will return to the stage at the opening ceremony of the new Bernabéu stadium in December. “At the moment, we do not have any official information in this regard, not even about the opening date of the stadium,” a Real Madrid spokeswoman told El País.

While he is away from the flashes, Iglesias would be finishing his biography. “It is the right age and time to do it,” he declared in 2017.

On the other hand, Javier Sánchez Santos has been asking to be recognized for three decades and the case is now in the Human Rights Court of the UN in Switzerland. As is known, in 2019, a judge in Valencia ruled that he was the singer’s son, taking as proof a genetic test that was done by collecting a napkin and a plastic bottle used by Julio José Iglesias Jr.

“The Provincial Court, the Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court and Strasbourg ruled that the case could not be reopened, that it could not be debated again whether Javier was Julio’s son or not, but no one said that Javier was not his sonor”, explains Fernando Osuna, Sánchez Santos’ lawyer.

Sánchez Santos, now 47 years old, yesterday distributed a letter in the third person for the birthday of Julio Iglesias. “He has managed to demonstrate that genetics considers him a son, although justice has not yet (…) he does not want money, the only thing he is looking for is a meeting with his father, to be able to talk…”.

