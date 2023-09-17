“I am one of those who live looking for a place, I am a quixote from a time that has no age. “I am that wanderer who does not live in peace, I settle for nothing, everything and more.” On the night of September 12, 1983, Julio Iglesias began his concert at the Santiago Bernabéu singing Quixotesuccess of his album Moments. The artist performed that and other songs from his repertoire before 100,000 followers, 10,000 of them sitting in locations from which they could not visually follow the performance. After the encores, he left the stadium in a National Police van to arrive on time at his hotel, where he had to pick up 26 platinum records. He was about to turn 40 and was touching the peak of fame. He had just broken the Guinness record for having sold more albums in more different languages ​​than any other artist in history – 100 million in six languages ​​-, he was negotiating a multimillion-dollar advertising contract with Coca-Cola and finalizing the release of his first album in English, 1100 Bel Air Placewith which a year later he would sell more than eight million copies in the world.

40 years have passed since “the magical night of the Bernabéu” and Julio Iglesias is a living myth. He has published 80 albums, has sold more than 300 million copies, has garnered 2,600 gold and platinum records, has sung before 60 million viewers on five continents, has been married twice, has eight recognized children (and a lawsuit paternity) and, according to legend, he has slept with 3,000 women (something he has already denied). Next September 23 he will turn 80, and he has more reasons to celebrate: 55 years since his triumph at the Benidorm Festival with his classic Life goes on; 30 of his duet with his greatest idol, Frank Sinatra; and 10 since he was crowned the Latin artist who has sold the most music in history. But Iglesias does not want large celebrations or public tributes. He also has no plans to release new songs or albums. “At the moment there is nothing,” they confirm to EL PAÍS from their record company, Sony Music.

In September 1983 he organized massive parties on both sides of the Atlantic to celebrate his 40th birthday. In New York she did it with Charles Aznavour, Raquel Welch, Carolina Herrera, Aileen Mehle and Cornelia Guest. And in Paris, with Ursula Andress, Dalida and Mireille Mathieu. Now, at 80, Iglesias does not want public pomp. As he told journalist Jaime Peñafiel this Saturday, he hopes to celebrate with his wife and his children and grandchildren, although he does not know how or where. “In the Bahamas, on the plane, I still don’t know where,” he explained in The world. As this newspaper has learned, he has rejected all invitations to participate in events and television specials dedicated to his life and career and has expressed his reluctance to create or broadcast this type of formats. There’s a biopic about his life that finds no platform. The company that produced it, Weekend Studio, has not responded to this newspaper’s requests. Yes, two documentaries will be broadcast in his honor, on TVE and Telecinco. The one from the public chain, titled Dad turns 80, whose first episode aired on Wednesday, seems to have its blessing. His eldest children, Chábeli and Julio José Iglesias, and friends such as Ana García Obregón and Susana Uribarri have participated in the project. The producer of the format, Beta Entertainment, has not wanted to confirm to EL PAÍS whether the star of the song has collaborated in any way in its production.

Julio Iglesias in his concert at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, before 100,000 people, in 1983. Marisa Florez

Iglesias has been away from the public scene for almost five years, although he began to distance himself from the spotlight much earlier. It was in 2011 when he announced in Madrid his withdrawal from public events. “This is the last recognition I attend,” he said then. “From now on it is about going out on stage and living a life retired from all these acts,” he added. His last performances were before the outbreak of the pandemic, in 2019, and, as this newspaper has learned, for now he has no plans to perform again. “No tours or concerts, nothing,” they insist from Sony Music. A few months ago, Julio José Iglesias, his second child with Isabel Preysler, announced that his father would return to the spotlight to sing at the opening ceremony of the new Bernabéu, scheduled for December. “At the moment, we do not have any official information in this regard, not even about the opening date of the stadium,” a Real Madrid spokesperson clarifies to EL PAÍS.

An iron law of silence prevails around the star. His nephew, Jorge Iglesias, who worked with him for years, declines to speak. “I don’t want to be the spokesperson for the family,” he excuses himself. His representative, Juan Velasco, and his former right-hand man, Toncho Nava, do not answer. His young daughters, Victoria and Cristina Iglesias, the result of his marriage to former Dutch model Miranda Rijnsburger, are two aspiring influencers, But they haven’t published photos on their Instagram profiles for several years. Julio Iglesias lives hidden, secluded in his particular Bermuda Triangle, between the private island of Indian Creek, in Miami; Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic; and the Bahamas. In May of this year He himself clarified on his social networks that he has opted for “a little time of solitude” to write his memoirs, a project he began more than seven years ago. “It’s the right age and time to do it,” she said in 2017 when she announced the publishing project. The book has not yet seen the light nor does it have a publication date.

Julio Iglesias at his home in Miami in 1981. Peter Bischoff (Getty Images)

His long absence fuels rumors about his health. In 2020, photographs were published of him going down to the beach in the Dominican Republic with the help of two employees. The images sparked speculation that he himself denied. In his message on social media in May he again denied that he had health problems and said he was “DPM” (fucking bad). “I read again everywhere that I am in a wheelchair, with my mind lost and that I don’t even remember my songs. How can you be so ill-intentioned,” he wrote. César Lucas, a photographer who accompanied him at the beginning, attributes his disappearance to “pure flirtation.” “Is very presumptuous. “He knew what the good side of him was, the profile that the public liked about him, and he just wanted to be portrayed from that side,” he explains. Lucas worked with the singer until 1976, when Iglesias offered to go with him to the United States. The photographer rejected the offer to work at EL PAÍS, a newspaper that had just been founded. “My decision surprised and bothered him. ‘How are you going to leave me to be a newspaper employee? I’ll offer you a whiskey and you’ll have a glass of water,’ he told me.” However, they have remained in contact all these years. “Although I haven’t spoken to him in a while. I have no news from him, neither good nor bad.”

About to turn 80, Julio Iglesias is surrounded by mysteries that he himself has no intention of clarifying. Javier Sánchez Santos, who has been claiming to be his son for three decades, continues his legal battle to be recognized. In 2019, a judge in Valencia ruled that he was the artist’s son, admitting as evidence a genetic test that was done by rescuing a napkin and a plastic bottle used by Julio José Iglesias Jr. from the trash (the test gave a 99% result). coincidence). The magistrate also took into account all the artist’s refusals to take a paternity test and the striking physical resemblance between the two. The singer appealed to the Provincial Court of Valencia and got the court to consider the matter as res judicata given that his supposed son had already filed other legal actions previously. The Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court and the Human Rights Court followed the same criterion.

Julio Iglesias in June 1980 in Miami, Florida. Santi Visalli (Getty Images)

“The Provincial Court, the Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court and Strasbourg ruled that the case could not be reopened, that it could not be debated again whether Javier was Julio’s son or not, but no one said that Javier was not his son,” explains Fernando. Osuna, Sánchez Santos’ lawyer. Now the case is before a UN Human Rights court in Geneva (Switzerland). According to the lawyer, the process can take two years or more. “But Javier is very calm because he already knows who his father is. Nobody can take that away from him,” says Osuna, who also handled the cases of José Daniel Arellán against Carlos Baute and that of Manuel Díaz. The Cordovan against Manuel Benitez The Cordovan.

If the case does not prosper at the UN, the lawyer is considering suing Iglesias in a United States court or suing one of his eight legitimate children, so that a judge declares that his client is their brother. “Javier just wants to talk to his father, have a meeting with him. He doesn’t want money,” Osuna concludes. But at stake is an immense fortune that, like almost everything in the artist’s life, is shrouded in mystery and opacity.

Julio Iglesias’ house in Indian Creek, in Miami. David LEFRANC (Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

In 1978, the singer settled in Miami to begin building his international career. His representative at the time, Alfredo Fraile, supervised the tax engineering work so that he would not be taxed in Spain. The Friar himself, who died in 2021, said that he hired the tax advisors of the family of the Shah of Persia in New York, who advised him to seek refuge in a tax haven. According to the Pandora Papers, Iglesias is linked to twenty companies offshore, all of them managed by Trident Trust, an office on the island of Jersey specialized in the creation of companies of this type. As EL PAÍS revealed in 2021, the singer used these companies to acquire properties with a current value of about 105 million euros and a Gulfstream G450 private plane worth 17 million euros, among other assets. This corporate network is controlled by a trust, the most opaque instrument to control assets abroad, the Julio Iglesias de la Cueva Revocable Trust, created in 1995 in the British Virgin Islands.

Julio Iglesias is one of the richest singers in the world. According to Forbes, his fortune amounts to about 800 million euros. Enough money to never have to get on stage again. In September 1983 he closed his legendary concert at the Bernabéu by singing the lyrics of Start over (Begin the beguine)success of his album From girl to woman: “Today, seeing that everything is over, what I wouldn’t give to start over…” That night his fans said goodbye to him chanting: “Don’t leave Julio”, “come back soon, we love you”.