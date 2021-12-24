<div><article class="voc-article voc-article--detail voc-article--detail--reportaje-plus voc-article--photo-bottom"><!-- IMAGE --><div class="voc-img-container "><picture><div class="voc-horizontal voc-img-icon-link"><noscript><img src="https:\/\/static.laverdad.es\/www\/multimedia\/202112\/24\/media\/cortadas\/166919535--984x605.JPG" alt="Julio Iglesias in 1992, together with the businessman Tom\u00e1s Fuertes, during the presentation of the concert tour that the Alhame\u00f1a company sponsored that year. "\/><\/noscript><\/div><\/picture><p class="figure-caption"><span class="voc-photo-caption">Julio Iglesias in 1992, together with the businessman Tom\u00e1s Fuertes, during the presentation of the concert tour that the Alhame\u00f1a company sponsored that year. <\/span><span class="voc-photo-author"\/><\/p><\/div><!-- INFO CONTAINER --><p><h2 class="voc-sub-title">Newspaper library. The Madrilenian studied part of his law degree at the University of Murcia during the 1960s, before his rise to stardom as a singer.<\/h2><\/p><\/article><\/div> .\r\n
Leave a Reply