Peruvian contestants are standing out in Yo soy chile, however, ‘Julio Iglesias’, After having delighted gala with surprising presentations, he was eliminated from the competition.

In a night of elimination, ‘Julio Iglesias’ faced ‘Salvatore Adamo’ and, according to the jury, neither of them managed to impress with their performance.

Given this observation, it was decided that ‘Salvatore Adamo’ would continue in the contest because he had enriched his character and there was a noticeable growth in his imitation.

On the other hand, ‘Julio Iglesias’, although he has his character built and his voice very close to the original, this time he did not offer something new and there was no evolution in his presentation, according to Myriam Hernández.

“How difficult to have to choose between one and the other. The truth is, no one today presented us with an outstanding performance, but ‘Adamo’ did draw some things (…). ‘Julio Iglesias’, apart from the fact that you do the gestures very well and the voice sometimes resembles it, there was no evolution “, explained the singer.

After that, Roberto Pereda, who plays the Spanish singer, assured that he has a very good experience of the program.

“Mr. ‘Salvatore’ very well, played his card and won. You have to be gentlemen to recognize it. I am leaving with a nice experience because I have had a great time, they have behaved very well with me, they have given me all the facilities and we are going to continue working, ”said the Julio Iglesias impersonator after being eliminated.

“I will continue working to raise the name of Peru in other competitions to come ”, he added.

