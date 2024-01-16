What happened to Julio Iglesias? The Spanish singer has been the protagonist of several headlines after it was learned that he was detained inside an airport in Latin America for carrying 42 kilos of food in a suitcase. The event occurred in the Dominican Republic, where authorities have intensified control measures with the aim of preventing the arrival of pests that could affect local production.

YOU CAN SEE: Corazón Serrano received 'blunders' during a presentation in Piura: what happened? Edwin Guerrero clarifies

What happened to Julio Iglesias at an airport in the Dominican Republic?

It was reported that the artist was in The Bahamas and decided to travel to the Dominican Republic, where he was operated on at the Punta Cana airport.

According to EFE, last Wednesday, Julio Iglesias was intercepted by an employee of the Ministry of Agriculture at the airport and exactly 42.16 kilos of various fruits, legumes, vegetables, and fruits such as raspberries, blueberries, and cherries were confiscated. In addition to tomatoes, beets, celery, beans, spinach, lettuce, mushrooms and arugula that he was trying to enter into Dominican territory.

According to the 'Fiesta' program, the authorities of the Caribbean country had to open the artist's suitcases to find out what was inside, after the scanners gave the alert. Finally, after discovering the amount of food,The intervention began, which came to a successful conclusion.

Julio Iglesias is a famous Spanish singer. Photo: diffusion

YOU CAN SEE: Laura Estabridis, the Peruvian singer who is making her way in the United States

Why did Julio Iglesias carry so much food?

According to local authorities, these inspections increased following a sporadic incursion by theMediterranean flywhose presence has been detected precisely in Punta Cana (east of the Dominican Republic), at whose airport Julio Iglesias was seized.

“It is not to him or to anyone specifically, it is to everyone,” said the Dominican Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz, in reference to that seizure and stressed: “In all the countries of the world, when you arrive with fruit they check you.”

For her part, journalist Beatriz Cortázar explained that the musician constantly likes to bring food from Spain or Miami because he cannot find it in his place of residence. She added that this is not the first time the singer has been detained for bringing food; However, he would have to pay a fine for what happened.

#Julio #Iglesias #detained #Latin #American #airport #carrying #kilos #food #suitcase