An emotional moment was lived last Thursday in Women in command. Peruvian impersonator Julio Iglesias, who recently won a match against ‘Myriam Hernández’ on Yo soy Chile, was surprised by his Trujillo family on a live link.

During the virtual link, Roberto Pereda’s wife and daughter told him how happy and proud they feel to see him succeed in the successful reality show on Chilevisión.

“Hello, my love, very excited, here with Victoria (her daughter)… You are a very simple person. We are following your progress step by step. I feel very excited, ”said María Isabel. “I am very proud of him, of everything he has achieved, of how he sings and gives himself on stage; She really is a great example for me, ”added Victoria, her daughter, in Women in Command.

Similarly, the Peruvian “Julio Iglesias”, who joined Yo soy Chile after performing “Hey!”, Received an emotional message from his mother. “Hello, beautiful son, I love you very much, keep going with the talent that God has given you, we love you very much,” said his mother, Juana Marchena.

Given these words, the former participant of I am Peru flashed a big smile and expressed his gratitude for the unconditional support that his family gives him.

“My family is the greatest thing I have, I thank God, I am privileged to have a wife who loves me, a daughter who adores me; I am very homely, I have nothing of the heartthrob that Julio Iglesias has, ”said the imitator.

