465 personalities from entertainment, royalty, politics and even sports have joined the historical video with which the singer Julio Iglesias will be congratulated for your 80th birthday. Saturday, September 23, is the day the Spanish artist will reach this special age, so his friend Richy Castellanos, a well-known event organizer, decided to prepare a unique surprise that includes the King Charles IIIsingers like Maluma and Alejandro Sanz, and even sports personalities like Rafa Nadal, to name a few.

This marathon task has taken about six months for Richy Castellanos, who, due to the appreciation he has for his friend Julio Iglesias, wanted to prepare a video of more than three hours of duration that brings together anecdotes and words of affection for the famous birthday boy said by important personalities such as King Charles III of England.

On Saturday, September 23, the event organizer will reveal the emotional, special and historic video to Julio Iglesias and will request authorization so that this monumental work can be disseminated on social networks as a 80th anniversary celebration life of the interpreter of songs like ‘I am a truhán, I am a gentleman’ and ‘I don’t have you, I don’t forget you’.

Julio Iglesias and the historic video for his 80th birthday with King Carlos III, Maluma and more / Photo: Instagram @julioiglesias

King Carlos and which celebrities are in the video for Julio Iglesias for his 80th birthday?

Castellanos has confirmed in various interviews that the historic video, where 465 celebrities will congratulate Julio Iglesias for his 80th birthday, will include anecdotes that each of the celebrities participating lived together with Iglesias. So you can see prominent personalities from various fields and nationalities revealing some funny, fantastic and even curious anecdotes.

The video features the participation of prominent figures from various fields, including royalty, entertainment, politics and sports. As to who participates in the video commemorative of Julio Iglesias, the list is headed by King Carlos III, the Infanta Elena, the Princess Kalina of BulgariaThibaut Courtois, José María Aznar, Luka Modric.

“Julio, I wish you many congratulations and that you have a very happy birthday. I hope we see each other soon, I wish you all the success that you still deserve,” is part of the message that King Carlos III says in his video dedicated to the Spanish singer.

The King and which celebrities appear in the video for Julio Iglesias/ Photo: Instagram @theroyalfamily

You can also see how Maluma, Alejandro SanzLaura Pausini, Eros Ramazzoti, Nacho Cano, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, among others. The special production also summons athletes like Rafa Nadal, the magician David Copperfieldas well as many more personalities who come together to send their best wishes to Julio Iglesias on September 23, the day he reaches his eight decades of life.

Richy Castellanos highlights that this unique and emotional gesture seeks to pay tribute to the outstanding artistic career of Julio Iglesias and his impact on global musical culture and culture.

The diversity and number of participants reflect the indelible mark that the father of singer Enrique Iglesias has left in the world of music and in the lives of countless people. This emotional and monumental video is a sample of the appreciation and recognition that Julio has achieved throughout his illustrious musical career.

Who is Julio Iglesias, a singer who will receive congratulations from King Carlos III on his birthday?

Julio Iglesias is a renowned Spanish singer, songwriter and former soccer player, born on September 23, 1943 in Madrid, Spain. He is considered one of the most successful and internationally recognized artists in Latin and romantic music. Before his successful musical career, Julio Iglesias stood out as a professional soccer player for Real Madrid Castilla and other teams. However, his life took a turn when he suffered an accident that left him partially paralyzed and led him to dedicate himself to music.

Julio Iglesias began his musical career in the 1960s, achieving great success with his song “Life continues the same.” Since then, he has released numerous albums and singles that have achieved great popularity around the world. Some of his best-known hits include “Hey”, “Me olvé de vivir”, “Bamboleo”, “Soy un truhán, soy un Señor”, “De chica a mujer” and “Me va, me va”.

His musical style ranges from romantic ballads to pop songs and Latin rhythms. He has sold millions of records and has received numerous awards and recognitions throughout his career, establishing himself as one of the icons of music in Spanish. He is currently in voluntary temporary retirement from the stage, but it has been highlighted that he could return to his performances in the near future.

