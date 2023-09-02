Saturday, September 2, 2023, 01:22



It seemed that the Real Murcia squad was practically closed, at least in the ticket section. That only the folders of some casualties remained open, moreover, planned. But Friday was marked by the transfer of Julio Gracia to Castellón. Murcia, which reacted by signing Isi Gómez, finally made a total of eight moves on the last day of the summer market.

The departure of Julio Gracia to Castalia was a possibility that already arose during the preseason. The player remained in a normal dynamic and in friendlies he started. He was also in the league debut in Granada, leaving at half-time with a shoulder problem. Finally, it was his last game as grana. For two seasons, he was a mainstay for Mario Simón in midfield. He arrived at Murcia after relegation to the Second Federation and leaves with the club aspiring to the Second. Individually, he exhibited regularity and became an ideal ‘6’. In his place comes Isi Gómez, an attacking midfielder known for his time at the Granada subsidiary. He comes from Deportivo and played 29 games last season. The last reinforcement was that of Sergio Navarro, U-23 winger on loan from Leganés.

Armando closes a cycle



Another significant exit was that of Armando, who signed for Orihuela. He leaves behind a balance of eight seasons wearing the red shirt. He captain in Murcia with more than 250 games in the team, in 2019 he lifted the RFEF Cup and in 2022 he was promoted to the First Federation.

Antonio Gallego also rescinded with the club. The departures section was completed with Dani Romera, after half a season weighed down by two injuries (two goals in 11 games, six as a starter), Morais, signed this summer and who is leaving without making his debut in an official match, and Hugo Sanz, on loan to Hercules.