Julio Enciso is one of the sensations of Paraguayan football. With scarcely 17 years, the Freedom end it is showing that it is to do great things. It was one of the Figures from the 2019 U-15 South American past, in which Paraguay came in third place, and is now one of the revelations of the Closure who leads his team. Also, despite his young age has already debuted in the Copa Libertadores.

Its debut in the most important competition in South America was explosive. He made his debut last September in the first leg of the last 16 of the last edition against Jorge Wilstermann. He jumped onto the field after the break and It took him just 35 seconds on the field to score Libertad’s first goal in the tie, so much so that it was key to starting his team’s path to the next round. Enciso scored with 16 years and 307 days and became the youngest player to score in the Copa Libertadores in this century, a record that has taken him away Angelo Gabriel, from Saints, what with 16 years and 106 days is the youngest scorer in the competition ahead of Argentine Juan Carlos Cárdenas, which had this brand since the 60s with 16 years, 217 days. The Paraguayan closes the podium proud of having achieved it in his first match in the tournament.

Enciso is 100% Gumarelo DNA. He came to Libertad at the age of 11 and has been forging himself as a footballer and as a person in the lower categories of the club. He debuted with the first team in March 2019 at just 15 years old and did not disappoint.. Since then, he has interspersed games with the reserve and the first team, where little by little he is making a hole in the starting eleven.



Born in Caaguazú on January 23, 2004, Julio Enciso stands out especially for his cheek on the grass. He is not afraid of anything or anyone. Stroll the countryside with fascinating poise and personality. At only 17 years old, he is a extreme very fast, skillful, dribbler, tamer and with great punch and vision of the game. Has a very explosive snatch that allows him to outrun rivals with astonishing ease, as well as finishing like a pure nine. Tactically it is very versatile. Can act in all positions behind the tip, but where you feel most comfortable is on the right. In some matches, depending on what the moment calls for, he acts as Half Point And he does it very naturally. His powerful lower body make him a very dangerous player in the long shot.



Common in the lower categories of Paraguay, his name begins to ring in the offices of some European clubs that see him as a bargain from the market (valued at 800 thousand euros). Many Paraguayan fans already ask for your presence in the senior team. Seeing him at the next Copa América seems too premature, but It would be a good option to bring more freshness to the Albirroja attack, which with Berizzo on the bench has not yet finished starting.

For now, Enciso’s first objective is to settle in Libertad and win the title in Paraguay, in addition to continuing to grow in international competitions. The Paraguayan team plays on Wednesday the participation in the Copa Libertadores 2021 against Atlético Nacional. The Gumarelo leaves with the 1-0 lead achieved in the first leg, in which Enciso had no minutes.