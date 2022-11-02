Junior enlists his plan to defend his 1-0 lead against Mmillionairesfor the final match of the Colombian Cup this Wednesday.

At a press conference, coach Julio Comesaña analyzed his possibilities, spoke about his strategy and the virtues of his rival. Furthermore, he confirmed that Fabian Sambueza ruled out due to injury.

Words of Comesana

Millionaires: “It is the most Colombian team of all, because of the way they play, with a tremendous campaign, the best of all, then they entered a football pothole, which happens, sometimes it lasts more or less. If they did everything they did, they will know what they have past, but it is still a team of respect”.

Height: “We have players who have played at height, and they are used to it, we know that at height everyone drowns, the difference is that those from here recover faster, you have to know how to manage the rhythm of the game on the pitch. We have a small difference, We have to know how to handle it, know how to take care of it, but it’s not about getting under the posts praying that they don’t score a goal. We’ll go out and play knowing that we have an advantage”.

Title in Bogota: “It’s always good to win even if you’ve already won. It’s good to feel that you give people joy, it makes me happy to do something for the happiness of others. We expect a performance to win the Cup… It’s always better to have an advantage from a goal to having nothing. It’s not definitive, but it’s an advantage”.

El Campin Pressure: “The teams can change the way they play because some starters are not there, the characteristics of those who play suddenly make the teams vary. They are with their people, a player signs them up, I don’t know, we have had difficulties with 9, 10 injured, the return of some. We hope to limit the opponent’s strengths and hurt them.”

Proposal: “If we get into it, it’s because Millonarios gets us into it. We have to defend ourselves if it happens. Whoever gets under the sticks or plays counterattack also makes a proposal. They’re going to have a heart attack from so much pressure up top. There are teams that start from behind and they progress. Pereira played 5-3-2 and put on a show here.”

Zambueza: “He’s not here, but don’t tell Gamero.”

