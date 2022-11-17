Thursday, November 17, 2022
Julio Comesaña, once again, out of Junior: radical decision in the team

November 17, 2022
Julio Comesaña

Julio Comesaña

Photo:

Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency

Julio Comesaña

The club doesn’t hit a good home run and they charge the coach.

Julio Comesaña ceases to be once again the coach of the junior. This was learned this Thursday from Barranquilla, after the bad results of the team in group A of the League.

Comesaña held a meeting with the club’s leadership, after which the decision was made.

Apparently, it was the leaders who decided not to count on the Colombian-Uruguayan anymore.

Julio Comesaña, Junior coach.

Photo:

Mauricio Duenas. efe

The technician himself confirmed the information to EL HERALDO. The medium indicates that the coach has already said goodbye to the group of players.

This was Comesaña’s tenth cycle in the Barranquilla team.

Comesaña’s traumatic return

Comesaña arrived at the club, once again, in September of this year, after the departure of Juan Cruz Real of the charge.

It was difficult for them to qualify for the home runs, but the team has not had a good present in group A, in which they already lost to Pereira and Millonarios, and tied against Santa Fe.

Junior will face the cardinal team on the following date, in Barranquilla, on November 23.

SPORTS

