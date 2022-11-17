Julio Comesaña, once again, out of Junior: radical decision in the team

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Julio Comesaña
Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency
Julio Comesaña
The club doesn’t hit a good home run and they charge the coach.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 17, 2022, 09:14 AM
Julio Comesaña ceases to be once again the coach of the junior. This was learned this Thursday from Barranquilla, after the bad results of the team in group A of the League.
Comesaña held a meeting with the club’s leadership, after which the decision was made.
Apparently, it was the leaders who decided not to count on the Colombian-Uruguayan anymore.
The technician himself confirmed the information to EL HERALDO. The medium indicates that the coach has already said goodbye to the group of players.
This was Comesaña’s tenth cycle in the Barranquilla team.
Comesaña’s traumatic return
Comesaña arrived at the club, once again, in September of this year, after the departure of Juan Cruz Real of the charge.
It was difficult for them to qualify for the home runs, but the team has not had a good present in group A, in which they already lost to Pereira and Millonarios, and tied against Santa Fe.
Junior will face the cardinal team on the following date, in Barranquilla, on November 23.
SPORTS
More sports news
November 17, 2022, 09:14 AM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Julio #Comesaña #Junior #radical #decision #team
Leave a Reply