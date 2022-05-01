Despite the fact that his rival ended up with nine players, after the expulsions of Giovanni Moreno and Dorlan Pabón, Julio Comesaña, the coach of Medellín, does not feel frustrated for not having been able to win the classic against Nacional in a strange house, the Parque Estadio Sur from Envigado.

The tie, in practice, assured the classification of Medellín to the home runs and allows Comesaña, for now, to concentrate on his participation in the Copa Sudamericana. This was the balance of the Colombian-Uruguayan coach:

The tranquility of Comesaña after the classic

The result. “I am not going away bored or frustrated. Here we are used to making tragedies. I cannot place myself in the feelings of the people, I have to place myself in the feelings of the coach. The human being when he sees himself cornered, when he does not see a exit, fight to the death and that’s what Nacional did. We needed them to have more play, to find more spaces”.

Opponent’s performance. “Nacional fought to the death. They tried something, but I didn’t give it to them, I’m happy, we won a point, we have 31. I’m proud of what the team has achieved so far. We have to recognize the goalkeeper of Nacional. He took some incredible balls. You have to recognize the opponent”.

The level of Medellin. “We played five games with one less and lost one. We ratified the classification. I have no reproach with the players. I don’t feel that we have lost anything, we won a point”.

Semester goals. “When I came to Medellin I didn’t know about the South American, they didn’t tell me anything. The big mess was not qualifying for the finals in four. If the club gives me priorities and I don’t agree with that, I don’t come. The priority The big thing for me is to qualify Medellín for the finals”.

Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano

FUTBOLRED Correspondent

Medellin

On Twitter: @juanchoserran8