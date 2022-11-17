Julio Comesaña did not finish well his tenth step through the Junior from Barranquilla: he lost the final of the Colombia Cup against Millonarios and in the first three dates of the home runs, he could only score one point.

For this reason, the Junior managers decided to do without the services of the Colombian-Uruguayan, after two months and 15 games in charge of the team, 12 in the League and three in the Colombia Cup.

Comesaña leaves Junior criticizing Millionaires

After learning of his dismissal, Comesaña gave a long press conference in Barranquilla and, in the midst of his anger at the way his relationship with the club ended, he gave Millonarios a stick, his executioner in the Cup final and today, leader of homer A.

The first criticism has to do with the Millionaires game and the praise that part of the press gives it for it. “Here is a team that is playing the most Colombian of all, which is Millonarios. Suddenly, he plays internationally with that same team, playing well, and they score four goals for him, ”he declared.

Comesaña, after losing the final of the Copa Colombia, had said that the title had been in good hands. But now, in contact with the press after his departure, he said a phrase with which he belittled the blue triumph in that tournament.

“Now he won a championship that, if we won it, do you know what they would have said to me? “It’s a little drink, now we have to win the League.” Millionaires celebrated it as if it were the Champions League. And they shielded themselves, everyone shielded themselves, even the press. He had to win Millionaires. And he won, okay, deservedly so, ”he noted.

The now former Junior coach also hinted that there is not so much difference between the Millionaires level and the Junior level.

“We are talking about this topic because I have been hearing from Millionaires the things that I have not heard or from Manchester City. And we lost like that with them. Here we beat them 1-0 and the other day, without forwards in the first half, there was Pajoy from ‘9’, we should have scored a goal for them first. I didn’t see that much of a difference. Yes, they are better than us, of course they are, ”he expressed.

