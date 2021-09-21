Julio Cobos has, at a minimum, and perhaps much to his regret, two things in common with Cristina Kirchner. The first is that both were or are vice presidents. The rest, which propitiated earthquakes within their respective governments.

The Mendoza did it with his historic “no positive” vote that marked the end of the conflict with the countryside, in the first decade of this century. Cristina Kirchner, with the sharp letter that she made public after the negative results that the ruling party reaped in the PASO, in which she clearly established her position to none other than the president, Alberto Fernández, and in which she mentioned Cobos.

“Every time there is a conflict, (resolution) 125 appears, Cobos’s relationship with her (by Cristina Kirchner), or between her and Cobos. What the vice president does not recognize is that I solved a conflict for her, I did not generate a conflict for her as the president has been generated. emptying him of power, denigrating him. That is serious, ”remarked the former governor of Mendoza.

In dialogue with LN +, he even returned to justify that famous decision, hatched after a marathon session in the Senate in July 2008. “What I did was within the powers established by the Constitution,” he explained.

However, the focus of the talk quickly returned to the President and his relationship with Cristina Kirchner after the institutional storm. “The relationship is broken. All this waterfall of resignations it was a very low blow to the president of the Nation. And it will be difficult to rebuild ”, he predicted.

“Has been worst week for president Alberto Fernandez. There were already some previous things and it was missing that a Minister of Economy could not dismiss a Secretary of Energy. That is unprecedented ”, he highlighted.

“It was the president’s worst week,” said the Mendoza leader. Photo Ignacio Blanco / Los Andes

At the same time, he pointed out that Alberto Fernández “also he lost people he trusted, like the Minister of Justice ”. The reference was to Marcela Losardo, who resigned in March.

“He had already been giving those signals, but he began to speak with the governors, in a tweet he mentioned that the hard way they were not going to remove him. AND the letter appeared that filled the president’s patience”He added.

Cobos admitted that he was “stunned” by the President’s reaction to this situation of internal conflict. “He set up a first aid cabinet, but the major surgery will surely be after the elections, because the central axis of anger that I estimate the vice president has is with the Minister of Economy and the Minister of Production ”, he explained.

“In her letter, the former president acknowledged that” governing is not easy, “and reminded Cobos. “I have even suffered a vice president who is openly opposed to our government. Argentine men and women rest easy … that will never happen with me,” he wrote.

A government “in a coma”

The current national senator stated that the Government was in a worrying situation during the last week and considered difficult for the ruling party to reverse the results of the STEP in the legislative elections of November 14.

“This week that he spent in a coma, the Government was not well seen by society. And this delays more lockers in their eagerness to overcome an election, than it’s going to be difficult for them”, He analyzed.



For the Mendoza, it will be “difficult” for the ruling party to reverse the results in November. Photo Ignacio Blanco / Los Andes

In addition, he expressed that the President lost the chance to capitalize on one of the few favorable signs he had after the PASO. By case, some economic indicators.

“It should have taken advantage of the tailwind that the economy gave it to give more security and tranquility, and to demonstrate your authority. Argentina needs you to exercise it. He had the opportunity to do it and unfortunately he did not do it ”, he completed.

Aníbal and Manzur, according to Cobos

The former vice president gave his opinion on the appointments of Juan Manzur as Chief of Staff and Aníbal Fernández as Minister of Security, framed in the requests to which the President “agreed”.

“Manzur has all the vices of a feudal government, which we are not used to in Mendoza, of alternation. A governor was needed, although I think a better option would have been (Sergio) Uñac, the governor of San Juan. I think the president aimed at him in the first instance, but then the only thing he had left was Manzur ”, he indicated.

Regarding Aníbal Fernández, he said that “it is going to become a presidential spokesperson, in a very sensitive area, where you have to speak as little as possible and act as much as possible ”. “He will fulfill that role, for the one who was summoned,” he concluded.

DB