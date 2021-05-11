After telling that he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus in Miami, former president Mauricio Macri received criticism from his own and others, and one of them was from the former vice president and radical senator for Mendoza, Julio Cobos.

Consulted in Cnn in Spanish upon confirmation of immunization of your political boss abroad, Cobos was confused and declared: “I shouldn’t have done it.”

“If he obviously wanted to check that in pharmacies you can get … well. many Argentines who are doing it. But when you’re in politics and you say one thing, you have to hold it“he explained.

Cobos gained popularity when, being the vice president of Cristina Kirchner, he voted against his own government and the controversial regulation 125, symbol of the crisis with the field which originated his famous phrase of the “no positive” vote.

“I think he had said that he was going to get vaccinated here when they finish getting vaccinated or when it corresponds,” he continued with his criticism of Macri.

The reference was to a tweet from Macri last February, in which denied a previous vaccination abroad. And that before the fait accompli generated different interpretations among critics and supporters of the former president.

Macri then maintained that he would not be vaccinated! Until the last of the Argentines at risk and of the essential workers has received it. “His defenders interpret that the former president he was referring to getting vaccinated in the country.

Given the repeated inquiries about whether I have been vaccinated, I want to clarify that I did not give myself any vaccine against the coronavirus and I will not do so until the last of the Argentine at risk and essential workers has received it. – Mauricio Macri (@mauriciomacri) February 21, 2021

Alberto, a “weakened” president

On the other hand, Cobos got into the internal government -which focused on the Ministry of Economy- and hinted that Cristina Kirchner marks the field for President Alberto Fernández.

“This coalition is within Peronism, there is no coalition. With different aspects such as traditional Peronism and Kirchnerism. Obviously, this type of internal they hurt him to the President, “he analyzed.

“Not only has he been marked since the vice presidency the contour in which it can movebut the environment. That is, what officials are there and if they are not good, it does not matter. If the minister disagrees, it must be sustained, “he continued.

He said that Minister Martín Guzmán is the one who leads the debt negotiations and that “until now it has been handled cautiously and too well.”

Alberto Fernandez and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. AFP photo.

“On the issue of debt negotiation, they weaken the President and the official who has to firmly establish the negotiation conditions. It is bad for a second or third line official to resist or have the same power as a minister. And that in politics is known, “he shot.

Then he said that he sees Alberto Fernández “weakened“.” He does not exercise according to his feelings in many things. You know that when you govern, within a political space, there are different nuances and sometimes you have to contemplate everything. It seems to me that his actions are not reflected in what he feels but rather they condition it. “

“It is a responsibility of Kirchnerism and she (Cristina Kirchner) leads it. Since she is the one who is running for President, it seems you have to have an eternal gratitude or correspondence in all government acts, “he explained.

In addition, he defined that “it lacks driving, he lacks leadership to exercise it. “” There are many twists and turns within the Government and that makes him go losing credibility“, he concluded.

Macri’s vaccine

The former president told this Sunday in a post on his social networks that during his last trip to Miami, In the past week, was vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Macri had traveled to the United States to speak at a seminar on “Defense of Democracy in the Americas” organized by the Inter-American Institute for Democracy.

As he said, he was immunized with the vaccine single dose what produces Johnson & Johnson.

Mauricio Macri participates in the Together for Change meeting. Photo Federico Lopez Claro

“While in the US I was able to verify that vaccines apply anywhere, from the beaches to the shopping centers, and even in pharmacies. I myself have been able to apply Johnson’s single-dose vaccine in a pharmacy, “he wrote on his Facebook.

Macri today has 62 years and addresses in the City and Province of Buenos Aires. Due to his age, in both districts he would already be included in the vaccination scheme.

