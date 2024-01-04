Federal deputy will return to his mandate in the Chamber; the executive secretary, Victor Renato Junqueira Lacerda, assumes the position
The Secretary of Sport and Leisure, Julio Cesar Ribeiro (Republicanos-DF), resigned from his position on Wednesday (January 3, 2024). The congressman will return to his mandate in the Chamber of Deputies. With the decision, executive secretary Victor Renato Junqueira Lacerda takes over Ribeiro's position. The decision was published in Official Gazette of the Federal District this Thursday (4th January). Here's the complete (PDF – 1 MB).
