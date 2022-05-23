In his long career, Francesco Totti he scored to a huge number of teams and obviously goalkeepers. One of them is Julio Cesar, who has conceded one of the most beautiful goals in the history of Roma and A league: “Fortunately, I have him in the team today. Francesco Totti is the footballer who made me damn most of all. Here at San Siro I suffered one of the best goals scored by himthat lob a Inter-Roma that still makes me inca ** are today. We joked about it a little earlier in the car “. A magic that ‘burns’ even now: “I haven’t got it yetexceeded (laughs, ed) “.