United States.- This Friday the classic weigh-in ceremony took place prior to the fight between Ryan García and Gervonta Davis, where Julio Cesar Chavez took the spotlight after such a foolish comment in the middle of the live broadcast of Aztec TV and

is that the former Mexican champion strongly criticized Oscar de la Hoya’s clothes.

Everything happened just when the ceremony had passed to the moment of the final photos, where it was possible to see Oscar de la hoya as part of the promoters of the fight, but the garment he used drew attention, it was a Dolce & Gabbana brand long-sleeved shirt that had a very transparent fabric that revealed the physique of the former boxer.

The outfit of the Mexican-American caused various opinions and one of them was that of Chávez González who, after being asked by Rafa Ayala if he would buy a similar press, the Mexican champion smiled and said, “That’s whore”, a fact that It caused everyone’s astonishment because he said it right on the air, leaving more than one photographed.

After his controversial statement, his colleagues remained silent and with complications they were able to continue the coverage. In the end, social networks quickly made comments from both sides, some laughed at Julio’s words and others called him rude.