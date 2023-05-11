The former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez He summoned his followers to an online broadcast to talk about the worrying statements of his son, Julio César Chávez Jr, who recently published several videos on social networks expressing his economic situation and accusing his family of wanting to deprive him of his money.

On the live, Julio Cesar Chavez revealed that his son suffers from depression and that the consumption of an anxiolytic medication caused the boxer to become delirious and say nonsense words.

According to the former world monarch, His offspring is currently in a specialized clinic where he is receiving treatment to overcome his drug addiction..

The objective of the direct was also to clarify the situation around a display function which was scheduled in the Hot Stadium against Érik the “Terrible” Morales on July 24.