the mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He reappeared on social networks after a few weeks of absence, and he did it in a way that has attracted attention, because through a couple of live videos he has revealed that they want to re-enter the annex.

Chávez Jr, son of the Mexican boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavezwho has not fought professionally since December 2021, interacted with his followers on social networks and shared that he believes everything is part of a plan to take away some of his properties, as well as take advantage of the money he has earned.

“What happens is that I found a paper where they want to put me back in the annex, because they have already joined here in Mexico, because there is money, because they are going to finish the building, because it suits them. They don’t care about my career, that I keep winning. Since I already have millions, they are happy to share it with them, ”she said in the live broadcast.

On the other hand, he said that some “graduates” contacted him to tell him that someone from his close circle intends for him to return to a rehabilitation clinic.

“Some graduates told me that they want to lock me up to get my money, because I just got out two weeks ago, how bad can I be in two weeks? I am very well. They already started to pressure me, to say things, because they know that under that pressure I start to screw it up ”.

The junior never made it clear who, according to him, are the people who seek to keep their properties and their money; However, he did state that his father would agree to his reentry to the annex, although someone would have influenced him Julio Cesar Chavez will make that decision.

Julio César Chávez Jr during a weigh-in ceremony prior to a fight / Jam Media

“I don’t think my dad is the one in the situation. I think my dad’s head gets hot on me. I commented to him: ‘I am a humble person, I behave well, but I don’t understand why they throw so much dirt on me’. I don’t talk about my dad so much, but he is also to blame, because he allows himself to be manipulated ”. The son of the legend even assured that he does not see his father as normal with respect to the attitudes that he is taking towards him, assuring that it seems that he no longer wants him to return to boxing.

After making other surveys, chavez jr he cut the live and then uploaded another; in the second transmission he commented that he felt fine and revealed that when he entered the annex he thought that everything would be fine once he got out, something that in his opinion did not happen.