Los Angeles California.- Julio César Chávez Jr. gave his perspective on the next fight of Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez against Jaime 'Destructor' Munguía in Las Vegas, Snowfall.

The mourning for Titles: WBC, AMB, OMB and IBF that holds the 'Canelo' in the 168 pounds It was agreed for May 4, in the T-Mobile Arena of the sin City.

The fight between mexicans will be the first that Saul Alvarez have since he defeated unanimous decision to Julio César Chávez Jr.exactly in the scenario that 'Canelo' He has made his home every time he appears The Vegas, Nevada

Facing the confrontation, the aforementioned, Julio César Chávez Jr., in a video on his account instagramaffirms that Jaime Munguía will have a difficult time defeating Saul Alvarezbut he hopes that will happen because “it suits the boxing».

'Canelo' throws a blow at Julio César Chávez

«To me it is the boxer which rather suits me (Munguía) and it will be difficult for him to win, that's why he grabbed her 'Canelo'. But hopefully and God willing and winning, it suits the boxing and it suits everyone,” mentioned the son of the legend, Julio Cesar Chavez.

«Munguia It is another case, he is very humble, he is a good boxer. If he had fought one more fight I would put my money into him. Munguia. But with Freddie Roach “There are always possibilities in the corner,” added the eldest son. Mexican Grand Champion.

'Canelo' will fight Munguía in Las Vegas

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez He has a record of 60 wins (39 by fast track and 21 by decision). For his part, Jaime 'Destructor' Munguía boasts an undefeated record of 43 wins (34 per 'KO' and 9 by decision).

