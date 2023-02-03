The House of Celebrities is going for its second elimination and this time it was Nicole Chávez’s turn to be a trend on social networks, since she became one of the nominees, but her father Julio César Chávez also caused a stir and began to block users who did not support his daughter.

And it is that Nicole Chávez together with Rey Grupero have given a lot to talk about because of their way of playing on the reality show, something that did not favor the Sinaloan actress, who was branded as classy and capricious.

As if that weren’t enough, Julio César Chávez has asked his fans to keep the girl in the game with their votes to save her, but the haters go all out and let him know that he could be the second eliminated from this third season.

As expected, some users released screenshots where they showed how the former Mexican boxer blocked them from their social networks and that is that they have told him the reasons why Nicole Chávez should not continue in the game, a situation that he did not like everything to the sinaloense.

“Sir, and that’s how you hope that people support your daughter by insulting people who can vote, that is, I don’t think NICOLE OUT”, “On the contrary, you, as a great gentleman that you are, should accept that your daughter’s behavior is not It has been the right one and that the best thing for her and her image is that of the program. You be more intelligent and prudent. Please, “the networks write.