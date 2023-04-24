Mexico.- Julio Cesar Chavez He is considered one of the best Mexican boxers and even in the world, his legacy has been passed down from generation to generation and that has earned him being known everywhere. Given this, in his recent visit to the United States for the fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis He was greeted by everyone in the arena, especially the actor Mark Wahlberg, who confessed to being his fan, and the great Mexican Champion made him an unbeatable proposal.

Prior to the fight, Julio César Chávez met the Hollywood actor whom he greeted and between the talk both confirmed their admiration for the other, but it was the same Mark Wahlberg who got a big surprise when the Mexican multi-champion proposed that he

it was he who gave life to his person in a new biographical film.

“You have to make my movie, you bastard,” he told him in Spanish, but the actor could understand him and told him that it would be an honor, since he considers him one of the best exponents of boxing. With a big hug, both agree to get in touch for when that project takes place.

out to start with the official talks.

Currently there is nothing official about a movie for Julio César Chávez, but if there are plans for it, the leading role would already have its actor. It should be noted that the “César del Boxeo” in Mexico already had a series where he was personified by the Mexican actor Armando

Hernández who received applause from the former boxer for his great performance.

Julio César Chávez is currently preparing for his last exhibition fight that he will have in June in Tijuana against Erik “Terrible” Morales.