“My favorite Italian derby? The one with Maicon’s beautiful goal in the Treble season. We won 2-0 and Eto’o also scored in the final minutes.” Word of Julio Cesar, goalkeeper of Mourinho’s Inter, champion of everything. “Those against Juventus, a bit like the derbies against Milan – continues the Brazilian – are always separate challenges. On Sunday Inter faces the Bianconeri with excellent statistics: they are first in the table with the best attack and the least beaten defense “. Also thanks to Sommer, who inherited the goal from Onana: “Sommer is proving to be a good goalkeeper, very reliable: but let’s not make comparisons, I’ve never liked them. On the other side there will be Szczesny, another great goalkeeper experience: you don’t stay at Juventus for many years by chance…”. From goal to attack and to Serie A’s top scorer: “I really like Lautaro too, a very strong striker and increasingly a team player. Let’s hope he also scores against Juve. Prediction? Inter wins.”