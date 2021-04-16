In the midst of the controversies over the general elections in our country, many artists have come out to take a position on their political preferences on social networks; while others have preferred to touch on the subject, but through art. That is the case of the composer Julio Andrade.

Andrade, tired of so much political threat, decided to come out in protest of the political crisis to publish “Everything”, a completely rebellious single. For this challenge, he decided to return to rock, a genre that has given him several satisfactions in his career.

Along that path, Julio summoned Diana Foronda, image of the heavy rock and nu metal scene for more than 20 years. The composer and the leader of the female group Area 7 joined in this protest in front of the different governments and leaders who have led us to the political scene in which we live.

“‘Everything’ is defined as a cry of despair and rage in the face of the crisis to which our politicians have led us,” says Julio Andrade. “It was born from the gut and I consider it to be one of the most important themes of my career, not only because of its musical structure, but also because of the lyrics, which are clearly identified with reality.”

“Todo” was composed and written by Julio Andrade. In the production participated Francisco Murias and the making of the video fell into the hands of Diana Foronda, who was in charge of collecting, in addition, several images that are part of our current political history.

“After some conversations, we found several similar points with Julio,” says Diana Foronda. “It is a fact that we did not go through the best moment in our history and that does not limit us to slow down our energies. We are artists and as such we have to express ourselves in the face of what happens. Now we just hope to make the best determination to move forward. It is our civic duty, “he says.

